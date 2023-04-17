Minecraft Legends release date and time for all regions explored

Minecraft Legends, the latest spin-off of the Minecraft franchise, will get released on April 18, 2023, and fans will shift from the survival-crafting of the world's most beloved sandbox game to enter a world of action and strategy as they battle the piglin invaders from the Nether.

Along the way, players will band the disparate creatures of the Overworld together creating a formidable defense. It may not be uniform, but this ragtag band of allies will be the players' greatest aid in turning back the piglin invasion.

Although Minecraft Legends is slated to be released on April 18, it will debut at different times depending on where a player finds themselves in the world.

All of Minecraft Legends' confirmed release time zones

Minecraft Legends will release at the same time, albeit in different time zones (Image via Mojang)

As many AAA game releases go, Minecraft Legends will follow suit with a time zone-respective game release. Players will be able to download and play the game once it is unlocked on their platform of choice. However, April 18 (or April 19 in certain areas) comes at different times depending on your time zone, so Mojang and Blackbird Interactive will release the game accordingly.

Mojang confirmed the release time for most major time zones recently, so you should be able to find out which time the game will release in your time zone.

Time zone releases for Minecraft Legends

9 am PDT (Western US)

12 pm EDT (Eastern US)

1 pm BRT (Brazil)

5 pm BST (United Kingdom)

6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

9:30 pm IST (India)

April 19, 1 am JST (Japan)

April 19, 3 AEDT (Australia)

Legends can be purchased via physical copy or from digital storefronts. The action/strategy game is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows-based PCs. The game will also be free for any fans who have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. Since it's cross-platform, fans can even play the game across the platform divide with their friends.

With a few days left until the full release date, it isn't too late to pre-order the base game or its Deluxe Edition, which contains a skin pack for heroes and their mounts. Otherwise, pre-purchasing the game will allow fans to download and install the game as soon as it's available on digital storefronts, cutting down on the time spent waiting for the download to complete before getting the chance to play it. For fans who may have to stay up late to get their hands on the game, it's highly advised to pre-purchase the game so that the download process is as quick as possible.

Whatever the case may be, a new chapter in the Minecraft franchise will soon begin. Players will undoubtedly be diving into Legends in earnest and deciding whether the action/strategy title was worth the wait.

