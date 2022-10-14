Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Vote: All candidates, starting and closing time

The 2022 Minecraft Mob Vote is just a few hours away, and players across the internet are gearing up for what could be the biggest Mojang event of the year.

The game has not received a full-blown update since the Wild Update that came out in July this year. The possibility of new content is always something that every player, be it a beginner or a veteran, looks forward to.

Minecraft Live 2022 is the force behind the Mob Vote. The developers frequently host the event to share new game developments with the community. This year, the prestigious event will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Players can vote for Sniffer, Rascal, or Tuff Golem in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

The three mob candidates

The Mob Vote will feature three mobs that have been newly designed by Mojang Studios. Each mob has its own unique abilities.

Let’s take a peek at what each mob’s capabilities are.

1) Sniffer

The Sniffer was the first mob to be revealed as a candidate for the Minecraft Mob Vote. It has the ability to sniff out some unique plant seeds from within the ground and has supposedly been “extinct” from the world of Minecraft for a long time. However, it is now starting to reappear in certain parts of the Overworld.

The task of repopulating the in-game world with Sniffers has now fallen on the player. Should the mob make it into the game, players will be able to do just that by finding and hatching Sniffer eggs. These eggs are found in underwater chests.

2) Rascal

The Rascal is a playful mob that lurks within the Overworld’s extensive cave system. While it is classified as a rare mob by Mojang, players are not expected to have much trouble finding it, as it can be found at any level under Y=0.

Once discovered, the player can engage in a game of hide-and-seek with the Rascal. If they find the mob three times, it will provide a reward in the form of a useful tool.

While the reward in the trailer was an enchanted iron pickaxe, Mojang’s official blog did not really confirm that the drop could only be a pickaxe.

3) Tuff Golem

The Tuff Golem is the third and final candidate for players to consider when voting in the 2022 Mob Vote. It is basically a statue that players can build and place at any spot they want.

The mob has the ability to hold items, roam around, and return to the spot it started from. The idea here is to give the player complete control over their creation.

When can players start voting, and how much time do they have?

The mob vote will be held a day before the live event on October 14, 2022. Voting will officially begin at 12:00 pm EDT and will end exactly 24 hours later.

There are a few different ways players can participate in the voting process. Firstly, they can head over to the official Minecraft website and vote online.

Secondly, they can use the game's launcher by navigating to the “Minecraft Live” tab under the “Minecraft Legends” tab.

Thirdly, Bedrock players can head over to the special carnival-themed server that Mojang will be setting up on the day of voting. The server will allow them to participate in some minigames and register their vote.

