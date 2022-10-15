Minecraft Live today (October 15): Time, how to watch, livestream link for all regions

Minecraft Live 2022 is finally here. In a few hours' time, Mojang will reveal all the new updates and projects it has been working on to millions of fans worldwide. This is the biggest event of the year for the developer, and for good reason.

Mojang has been hyping up the event for quite some time now. In August, game director Agnes Larsson announced the live event's release date in a Minecraft Now livestream. Since then, players have flooded every social media platform possible to discuss everything that it could offer.

New candidates for the mob vote were also revealed. The voting window is open right now and will close today (October 15) at 12:00 pm EDT.

When to watch Minecraft Live today (October 15)

On September 8, 2022, Mojang released a trailer video for Minecraft Live 2022. It was a fun-filled video in which the event's start date and time were revealed.

Minecraft Live 2022 will start today (October 15) at 12:00 pm EDT. The event usually lasts about two hours, so it will probably end around 2:00 pm EDT. The previous live event in 2021 went on for two hours and 15 minutes.

Here are the timings of the event for other regions:

Stockholm – 6:00 pm CEST (October 15, 2022)

London – 5:00 pm BST (October 15, 2022)

New York – 12:00 pm EDT (October 15, 2022)

Seattle – 9:00 am PDT (October 15, 2022)

Sao Paulo – 1:00 pm BRT (October 15, 2022)

Tokyo – 1:00 am JST (October 16, 2022)

Sydney – 3:00 am AEDT (October 16, 2022)

Given below is an official tweet from Minecraft showing different time zones for the live event.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Set your reminder now for the stream. You're free to hang out in the waiting room, we won't judge you!



redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… #MinecraftLive is TOMORROW, check out the global broadcast times.Set your reminder now for the stream. You're free to hang out in the waiting room, we won't judge you! #MinecraftLive is TOMORROW, check out the global broadcast times.Set your reminder now for the stream. You're free to hang out in the waiting room, we won't judge you!🔔 redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… https://t.co/EJoLQ44N70

Though fans can simply convert the time from EDT to their time zone, this is a nice gesture from Mojang. For India, the live show will start today (October 15, 2022) at 9:20 pm IST.

If players head to the livestream on YouTube, they will be able to see a countdown timer for the event.

Where to watch the live event

Since Minecraft Live 2022 will be held virtually, fans can only watch it online.

Just like the previous year, the event will be streamed on Minecraft's official website, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. Mojang usually streams on all platforms to reach as many people as possible.

The live show will even be available in different languages. Mojang has collaborated with some content creators who will rebroadcast the show in the following languages:

Apart from official streams, hundreds of content creators will also stream Minecraft Live 2022 if they have the rights and permissions from Mojang. This is a great way to watch the event since fans will get to see their favorite content creators' live reactions to the newest features showcased by the development team.

