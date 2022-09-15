Minecraft Mob Vote 2022: Date, time, how to vote, and more

Over the past five years, Minecraft has held three Mob Votes. These votes allow the player base to influence the game and choose one of the mobs that will be added in the next update. 2017 saw the addition of Phantoms, 2020 heralded Glowsquids to the game and the following year saw the Allay dominate en route to an appearance in the 1.19 update.

Mojang has announced that their next livestream will feature another Mob Vote in this year's Live event. Minecraft Live is usually for disseminating information about upcoming updates, which will likely be the case this time.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! ICYMI: Minecraft Live is coming October 15!Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… ICYMI: Minecraft Live is coming October 15! 🎉Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… https://t.co/XhiGniReWt

However, alongside information about Dungeons, Legends, and the base game, players will have the chance to determine which mob is coming to the game next. Here's everything players need to know, from the schedule to the voting process.

Minecraft Live Mob Vote: A complete guide

While the livestream will be held on October 15 at noon EDT, this is not when the vote will take place. According to Mojang:

"This year, you will get to vote for a new mob but we’re doing things a little bit differently. Instead of voting on Twitter, you will now be able to vote in a special Bedrock server, the Minecraft launcher, or here on Minecraft.net! The polls open on October 14, noon EDT which means that you will have a full 24 hours to cast your vote, (and change it as many times as you like!) while also keeping the results a total surprise until the announcement is made during the show."

This time, the vote will begin a full 24 hours before the livestream. On October 14 at noon EDT, voting will begin and will last until the live stream commences.

Additionally, the developers are changing the format for this year. Ordinarily, a Twitter poll is posted with very little time on it for players to rush and vote for their favorite mob.

This time around, players will have a lot more time to vote and a few more ways of doing it. Twitter polls are restricted to players who have an account on the platform, and the new voting methods tackle this accessibility issue.

Minecraft @Minecraft



New this year, polls will open October 14 in three places:

A special Bedrock server

The Minecraft launcher

Minecraft.net And get ready for the Mob Vote, where you will have a hand in deciding the game's newest addition!New this year, polls will open October 14 in three places:A special Bedrock serverThe Minecraft launcher And get ready for the Mob Vote, where you will have a hand in deciding the game's newest addition!New this year, polls will open October 14 in three places:◾ A special Bedrock server◾ The Minecraft launcher◾ Minecraft.net

A vote will be available on the Minecraft website, and anyone with Internet access can take part. There will also be a vote in the game's Launcher, so anyone with that on their computer can vote.

Finally, there will be a special server for Bedrock players to join and vote on. This will likely be one of the more popular avenues, given how unique it is. While there will be other things to do on the server, the vote will be live for only 24 hours.

Livestream will be in a month (Image via Mojang)

Also unique to this year's event is the fact that votes can be changed. On Twitter, once players had selected their vote, it could not be changed. Now, players can edit their vote if they change their mind or see new information.

Right now, Mojang has not announced the three mob options. With just a month remaining until the livestream and Mob Vote, the developers will likely begin rolling out more information in the coming weeks.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi