Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 today: All candidates, timing, and how to vote

Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 will start soon and players will get to choose their favorite from among the three candidates that Mojang has revealed. This is one of the most hyped mini-events before the live show that will commence tomorrow where Mojang will announce all the major projects they have been working on for the past year.

The voting system is a tradition that has been going on for quite some where players get to choose a feature that gets added via the next big Minecraft update. Out of them, Mob Votes are the most popular, and whoever wins this year's polls will be added via the 1.20 update.

Everything to know about Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 happening today

All three candidates

Sniffer

The Sniffer is one of the cutest new mobs (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

The Sniffer is an extinct ancient mob that players can revive by finding their eggs in underground chests. These are large, cute, and friendly entities that will help players find new types of seeds that will grow into decorative plants. They have a leafy green top with a red bottom body, and a yellow mouth and nose.

Rascal

The Rascal looks quite like a miner with the backpack and a tool (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

The Rascal is a shy and witty miner mob that will dwell in mineshafts and other underground areas. When approached, it will hide from players due to their nature. However, if they find the same entity three times, it will come out and gift the player precious tools and other items.

They are gray in color but are covered in a greenish hood. They also have some sort of tool and backpack on them, giving the impression of a miner.

Tuff Golem

Tuff Golem can act as a showpiece statue (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Tuff Golem is a special type of mob that players need to create themselves using tuff blocks. They can occasionally freeze or move around, picking up items from anywhere. They will primarily act as a showcase statue as they can freeze while holding the item.

Tuff Golems are gray in color, similar to tuff blocks. They have blueish eyes and a red cloth on their backs and in front.

When will the voting window open?

The Mob Vote for this year's Minecraft Live will begin today and end tomorrow, right before the event starts. This means that players will have 24 hours to vote for their favorite candidate. Since all three mobs have already been revealed, the waiting game has begun.

As mentioned in Mojang's latest article, the mob vote will begin at exactly 12:00 pm EDT and will end right before the main event at 12:00 pm EDT on October 15.

How to vote for the new mobs

Players can vote for the mobs on Bedrock Edition, official launcher, or official website (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can vote for their favorite new candidate in a few different ways. As mentioned by Mojang in their latest mob articles, community members can vote via three methods: on a special Bedrock Edition carnival server, on the official game launcher, and on the official website.

To get a fair and safe vote from fans, they must be logged into their Microsoft accounts.

