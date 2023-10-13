Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 polls open tomorrow

Minecraft's yearly Mob Vote is rapidly approaching, with the polls opening to players around the world on October 13, 2023. Said polls will remain open until October 15, shortly before the Live 2023 presentation by Microsoft and Mojang begins. Fans can use multiple methods during the voting timeframe to select one of three mobs to be introduced in the upcoming 1.21 update.

This year's Mob Vote contestants include the crab, the armadillo, and the penguin—all three of which provide benefits to players in some form or fashion. Although these entities are quite different in their mannerisms and home biomes, only one will be announced as the winner during Minecraft Live 2023.

For Minecraft fans who may have missed out on the info, it doesn't hurt to examine the Mob Vote's timing window and where voting can take place.

Minecraft Mob Vote's date/time and ways to cast your vote

Armadillos, one of three creatures that are eligible for Minecraft's 2023 Mob Vote (Image via Mojang)

As previously noted, the 2023 Mob Vote polling window will take place from October 13-15. Specifically, voting begins on October 13 at 1 pm EDT or the equivalent in a player's time zone. It will last until October 15 at 1:15 pm EDT, giving fans approximately 48 hours and 15 minutes to make their decision and submit it.

On that subject, you have multiple ways to cast your vote. However, it should be noted that each fan will only have one vote, and they can't take it back once they cast it. Since this is the case, you will want to make sure that the mob you choose for your vote is the right one.

Regardless, you can participate in the Mob Vote through the following methods:

Logging into Minecraft.net with your account and navigating to the Mob Vote page.

Placing your vote directly within the game's official launcher.

Joining Mojang's official Bedrock Edition server for Live 2023 from the main menu and casting your vote in-game.

The crab was the first confirmed participant in the 2023 Mob Vote (Image via Mojang)

Once you have made your voice heard, Minecraft Live 2023 will take place on October 15 at 1:00 pm EDT. The broadcast will include news surrounding the franchise as a whole and the upcoming 1.21 update, you will also learn which Mob Vote contestant took the crown, joining the likes of the glow squid, the allay, in the sniffer, in the Mob Vote winner pantheon.

The final moments are ticking down for Mob Vote participants, and some fans in certain parts of the world are already able to of place votes. Whatever the case may be, those invested in Mojang's sandbox game won't want to squander the opportunity to help determine the 1.21 update's newest in-game mob. It only comes once a year, after all.