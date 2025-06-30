4 Minecraft mods that add massive structures and dungeons

Minecraft has loads of structures players can explore. Some are on the surface, while others are underground in the Overworld. While the vanilla game has ample structures to keep new players hooked for days, others might want more kinds of structures with different challenges. Thankfully, since the Java Edition supports mods, the community has created all kinds of third-party features, including new structures.

Here is a list of some great structure or dungeon mods for Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 great structure and dungeon mods for Minecraft

1) Dungeons and Taverns

Dungeons and Taverns is one of the most popular structure mods for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge/Nova_Wostra)

Dungeons and Taverns is originally a datapack that adds all kinds of new structures to Minecraft. It was also ported as a mod for players to install and enjoy. These structures are brand-new ideas from the developers that make the game's world a lot more interesting to explore.

The mod adds structures like Illager Camps, Illager Manor, Jungle Ruins, Ruined Towns, Stray Fort, Badlands Miner Outpost, Conduit Ruin, Undead Crypts, and a lot more. Some of these structures can replace existing vanilla structures to bring more variety to the world.

2) YUNG's Better Dungeons

YUNG's Better Dungeons enhances one of the oldest structures in the game (Image via CurseForge/YUNGNICKYOUNG)

Monster Rooms are one of the oldest structures in Minecraft. These are underground box-like structures made up of cobblestone and mossy cobblestone. They hold a spawner block along with one or two chests filled with junk and treasure items.

The spawner block can spawn any basic hostile creature, like a zombie, skeleton, or spider. However, many players can feel bored of seeing such a basic structure even after getting some unique new structures from Mojang.

Hence, players can check out the YUNG's Better Dungeons mod, which simply enhances the Monster Rooms. The mod expands these structures, adding more space, decorative blocks, and even more storage blocks for treasures. Some of these dungeons are so big that they look like a full-fledged abandoned underground city.

3) Adventure Structures

Adventure Structures is also a great mod to add new structures (Image via CurseForge/erixon_07)

Adventure Structures is arguably one of the simplest yet most exciting mods on this list. This is a simple mod that adds various structures to the game's world. Some of them generate in Deserts, some in Jungles, some underground, and some in flat areas in the Plains.

Most of them tell a story of some ancient race or civilization that used to dwell in these lands before we players joined the game. Hence, the structures added by this mod can also be considered vanilla in look and feel.

4) MES - Moog's End Structures

This mod adds various new structures and features to the End realm (Image via CurseForge/finndog_123)

It is safe to say that the End realm looks the most empty when compared to the Overworld and the Nether. Many players are still waiting for Mojang to add new vanilla features to the barren dimension. Thankfully, there are many mods that add content to the End.

One of the most popular End-related mods is MES - Moog's End Structures. As the name suggests, this mod adds various kinds of new structures to explore in the End realm. These buildings look vanilla since they are built using vanilla End blocks. However, they can still feel vastly different because of their layout, unique mob fights, and valuable loot to steal.

