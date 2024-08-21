Minecraft Orespawn mod: Features, installation guide, and more

The OreSpawn mod for Minecraft is one of the oldest of its kind, though it's highly polarizing among fans of the community. While it can be a ton of fun with its mobs, items, and blocks, it has been referred to as highly unbalanced on occasion and is often left out of modpacks for that reason. Whatever the case, how can you download and play the OreSpawn mod for yourself?

This is where things get tricky. TheyCallMeDanger, the original developer of the OreSpawn mod, removed the mod from a wide swathe of different websites, remarking on their site that they reserved the right to remove the mod and not to have it ported by other members of the community. Fortunately, one developer on the OreSpawn project appears to have provided a solution.

How to download the OreSpawn mod for Minecraft

The Termite Dimension in the OreSpawn mod for Minecraft (Image via MrRandomUser/Planet Minecraft)

To download the OreSpawn mod in Minecraft, you'll need the Forge mod loader and the mod's .jar file. While the .jar file for OreSpawn isn't readily available, the player ARandomUser/MrRandomUser recently uploaded archives of the original OreSpawn .jar files. They were developers on the original mod and are now working on its successor, Chaos Awakens.

Trending

You can install the Forge mod loader and the mod itself with these steps. Keep in mind that the OreSpawn mod is compatible with multiple versions of Minecraft, but the 1.7.10 version will be used for this example as it was the final full release before the mod was removed:

Begin by heading to https://files.minecraftforge.net/net/minecraftforge/forge/ and select the 1.7.10 version of the mod loader, then click the installer button. This should bring you to an AdFocus page. Wait a few seconds and then press the skip button in the top right of the webpage. You should receive a .jar file for Forge. Run the .jar file and choose "install client" before pressing ok. You'll be notified when Forge has been installed successfully. Head to https://dangerzone-archive.weebly.com/orespawn.html to find the old .jar files for the OreSpawn mod and click the version that matches your Forge version (in this case, version 1.7.10) to download its .jar file. Open your Minecraft Launcher and select Java Edition from the game list, then click the installations tab above the splash art. Highlight the listing for the Forge version you installed earlier and click the folder icon to the right, which will open a directory. There should be a "mods" folder in this directory (if there isn't one, you can make one). Take the .jar file for the OreSpawn mod and place it within this mods folder. You can now run the Forge installation on your launcher and it should load OreSpawn if the game, mod loader, and mod version match.

Features in the OreSpawn Minecraft mod

The King and Mobzilla in the OreSpawn Minecraft mod (Image via MrRandomUser/Planet Minecraft)

Where many mods have central themes or overarching stories, OreSpawn may be best described as something of a grab bag that adds a ton of fun content but doesn't necessarily bring them together cohesively. The mod introduces a collection of new dimensions, mobs, weapons, armor, tools, and bosses, offering a great time even though these elements don't always share a common thread.

As previously noted, while this mod adds a ton of content, it's more for enjoyment than any form of game balance. The new resources like ruby, titanium, and uranium are capable of crafting incredibly powerful weapons and tools that work closer to cheats than anything intended to be in vanilla Minecraft. However, the same could be said of the game's various mobs and bosses.

An Alosaurus (sic) in the OreSpawn mod for Minecraft (Image via Mojang/TheyCallMeDanger)

When it comes down to how to access certain areas or resources, there isn't much documentation on the original OreSpawn mod beyond what players in the community have uploaded or have discovered from playing the few modpacks that include OreSpawn in them.

However, if players are hoping to get started in this mod, they can follow some of the following recommendations:

Work quickly to create a shelter as soon as possible, as hostile mobs can appear without any issues during the daytime as they can during the night.

Search for grass-like blocks with black circles on the top of their block textures and mine them to collect ant nest blocks, which are vital to enter the mod's various other dimensions.

Look around for floating Orespawn advertisement coins. When killed, these entities can drop new ores for you to process and use for your crafting purposes.

Equip yourself before heading toward the mod's new structures, as they provide a sizable difficulty hike compared to others seen in other mods or even in vanilla.

Explore as much as possible. Many of the new additions of this mod are dependent on location or biome, and you won't find out much about OreSpawn by staying in the same place.

A Final Note on OreSpawn

By all indications, OreSpawn is an entertaining mod but it's no longer actively developed. In light of this, other mods and modpacks have become spiritual successors including ChaosAwakens and AdventureKraft, and even the beloved Crazy Craft modpack. All take heavy inspiration from the original OreSpawn but in their own way.

If the original OreSpawn isn't quite as entertaining as you'd think, these alternatives may be worth a look. Given OreSpawn's comparative age to other mods and packs, these spiritual successors may be a bit more helpful and intuitive compared to the mod they were inspired by.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback