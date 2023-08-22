Minecraft Parental Controls settings explained

Minecraft is a game with a very wide appeal, and it draws in players of many different age groups. This includes the child demographic. While plenty of kids enjoy the game every day, there are a few ways that parents can ensure that their child has a safe environment to play the game in. Specifically, Microsoft has a complete suite of parental controls at the ready.

Though it may not seem like it due to Minecraft's aesthetic and atmosphere, there are some servers and realms in the title that contain content that may be unsuitable for kids. Fortunately, the account settings available to parents can limit certain in-game interactions in both Java and Bedrock Edition.

For Minecraft players who may not be aware of these features, it doesn't hurt to examine them for future reference.

Breaking down Minecraft's Parental Control system

Parents can use Microsoft's family settings to impose limits on a Minecraft account (Image via Microsoft)

Ever since Microsoft acquired Mojang, the company has managed the wide majority of in-game Minecraft accounts that have migrated from the studio's original account hosting. For this reason, Microsoft account holders can create accounts for their kids via the family settings and also impose certain limits on them when necessary.

By heading to Microsoft's family settings page, parents can add the emails or existing accounts of kids and other family members. From there, it's possible for parents to limit gameplay features for their kids' Microsoft accounts as well as communications across multiple games, Minecraft included.

Moreover, it's possible to create an entire family group on the same Microsoft family page. From this location, players can create all-new accounts for all the potential members of their family network. This can assist parents with managing the settings of multiple child accounts in the same collective group.

With a created Microsoft family group, it's also possible to log into the Xbox Family Settings app and set the limits of all group accounts. The app is a bit more intuitive than the standard Microsoft site, so it may be better in the long run for parents and guardians.

Parental functions that can be placed on kids' Minecraft accounts

Content Restrictions - Allows the administrator to enable or disable access to multiplayer features for the game and its spinoffs, including servers and Realms.

- Allows the administrator to enable or disable access to multiplayer features for the game and its spinoffs, including servers and Realms. Cross-Platform Functionality - Permits parents and guardians to set restrictions on multiplayer gameplay via the game's cross-platform features, meaning children will only be able to play across Xbox Live.

- Permits parents and guardians to set restrictions on multiplayer gameplay via the game's cross-platform features, meaning children will only be able to play across Xbox Live. Club Access - Lets parents set restrictions on whether or not their kids can join player clubs.

- Lets parents set restrictions on whether or not their kids can join player clubs. Chat Settings - This setting determines whether child accounts can utilize text and voice chat with other players. It can be set to allow all communications with all players, those on a child's Xbox Live friends list, or no other players.

- This setting determines whether child accounts can utilize text and voice chat with other players. It can be set to allow all communications with all players, those on a child's Xbox Live friends list, or no other players. Friends Control - This can be set to decide whether child accounts can add players to their friends list.

- This can be set to decide whether child accounts can add players to their friends list. Purchase Control - This setting can be altered to require a child account to get parental verification on any attempted DLC purchases made.

As long as parents and guardians are using the Microsoft accounts they're controlling the family group with, they can always revert or make adjustments to any changes on their child's account. The process is as simple as opening parental controls and selecting a new host of settings.