Minecraft Perception mod guide

Minecraft Java Edition has loads of mods that can change almost every feature the game has. Some can alter the game's code, while others can add new in-game features like blocks, items, mobs, biomes, dimensions, and even change its visuals. One visual-enhancing mod is called Perception, which has over 2,000,000 downloads from the CurseForge website alone. It features two great visual effects to make the game more immersive.
Here is more about the Perception mod for Minecraft.
Features and download guide for the Perception mod for Minecraft
What does the Perception mod offer?
Perception is a mod for Minecraft that uses two immersive effects to improve the game's visual experience. These are thoughtfully designed effects that do not affect gameplay too much, but can look extremely beautiful, especially with shaders enabled.
As of now, the two main visual effects are: projectile trails and screen shake.
Projectile trails are essentially glowing lines that are emitted from a projectile thrown. For example, if a player shoots an arrow, a glowing trail will appear behind it. This applies to every single projectile in the game, from arrows to eyes of ender, ghast fireballs, wither skulls, tridents, and even elytras.
Secondly, the mod also offers a screen shake feature. Whenever a TNT explodes or a Warden spawns in the Deep Dark, it will be followed by a strong screen shake. The intensity of the screen shake will be determined by the type of activity happening close or far from the player. For example, the screen shakes quite a bit when a Warden spawns, but it will shake only slightly because of its heartbeat.
How to download and install the Perception mod for Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Perception mod on Minecraft:
- Download and install Fabric or NeoForge for the game version 1.21.8.
- Head to CurseForge and search for the Perception mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with either Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.8 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the title's launcher and find the Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.8 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring the mod.
