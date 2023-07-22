Minecraft player almost collected every "Unobtainable Item" in the game 

With various versions of Minecraft in play, Mojang always tries to fix the bugs and glitches of the game. Among all, one thing that still remains relevant and desired by a few players is Unobtainable Items. These unique objects are like trophies to some Minecraft players, adding extra fun beyond the traditional conclusion to the game.

For beginners, Unobtainable items were removed from the recent updates and are no longer accessible except while using plugins and commands. These items are considered very rare, with only a few ways to obtain them without assistance.

Minecraft Redditor has nearly every "Unobtainable Item" in collection

Recently, a Redditor named u/AxolotlThe_4th posted a picture showcasing the unobtainable items in Minecraft. The post displayed Bedrock and a Mob Spawner decorated in a case.

In the post, he has placed bedrock, the unbreakable block in Minecraft, which can be found at the end of the Y-axis, to prevent falling the player out of the world. Although there are few methods to break the bedrock, carrying it and placing it on something else is truly an unimaginable task, and this player has done it.

Users' reaction to this post

Since it is a very difficult and time-consuming task, presenting in front of the official Minecraft Reddit certainly caught the attention of players. Within a few hours of posting, it received more than nine thousand upvotes. The comment section was filled with awe and excitement.

People were curious about the other items in AxolotlThe_4th's collection. He mentioned having Knockback 2 dirt, Sharpness 5 carrot on a stick, a nameless diamond, and an end portal frame.

Others also asked how he managed to do it since there is very less information about it. He replied that another famous Minecraft Youtuber Kolanii, has done the same, and his video has over 19M of views. Axolot got inspired by the video and also decided to do the same.

There were quite a few Redditors who responded humorously to the Sharpness 5 carrot on a stick and Knockback 2 dirt. They also discussed how it would be funny if someone got defeated by that and how the game would display the death message as well.

There were quite a few queries regarding how he has done it. He responded by switching to different snapshots of the game and different versions and getting the blocks, and switching back to the original version. He also mentioned Youtuber Kolanii and told users to check the video out so they can do this task by themselves.

Several experienced players pointed out more unobtainable blocks and sharing methods to acquire them. Suggestions poured in for further additions to AxolotlThe_4th's collection, with one user recommending feather falling armor and tools, as well as a command block. Another user proposed collecting all varieties of tropical fishes in survival mode.

Overall, the feat accomplished by AxolotlThe_4th garnered fascination and inspiration, motivating others in the community to undertake similar endeavors. Creating a museum-like collection and the seemingly infinite possibilities of the Minecraft world generated considerable buzz and appreciation. Youtuber Kolanii deserved special credit for guiding new players on this remarkable journey.

Although AxolotlThe_4th's almost collected all unobtainable blocks, his unwavering determination to acquire the remaining ones is commendable. The countless hours dedicated to this pursuit serve as a testament to their passion and have inspired others, promoting a sense of unity within the community around the topic of unobtainable blocks.