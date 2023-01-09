Minecraft player amuses Redditors by brewing tea in-game

Although there are many drinkable items in Minecraft, one creative Redditor recently introduced one that's been missing in the game's vanilla build. A player by the name of Abrightmoore shared a brand new data pack that allows tea to be brewed in a few quick steps.

"Fancy a cuppa?" read Abrightmoore's headline on the official Minecraft subreddit. An appropriate video accompanied the post, detailing Abrightmoore's data pack and how it allowed players to brew tea. The process involves boiling water, smelting tea leaves, and then combining the two together on a crafting table. Additionally, Abrightmoore showed players that they could even add milk and/or sugar to their tea if they wanted.

Tea has never been a part of vanilla Minecraft, and players had plenty of thoughts on Abrightmoore's data pack in the comments section.

Minecraft Redditors react to Abrightmoore's data pack for tea brewing

Many mods and resource packs have added tea to Minecraft (Image via PichardPlaysMC/CurseForge)

One of the first things that Minecraft fans on Reddit noticed with this particular datapack is that the bucket used to boil water changes into a cup when the tea is finally prepared. This led to a few players humorously stating that the bucket used in the datapack was a Sports Direct mug, which comes in very large sizes, not unlike a bucket.

Meanwhile, Abrightmoore pointed out their reasoning for how the crafting process of tea works the way it does in the pack, while also noting that Minecraft censored the item name for tea bags.

Other players asked questions on what effects the tea offered, or provided suggestions to improve the presentation of the datapack. One player wondered if different distilled leaves could provide different effects, and Abrightmoore opined that perhaps they could create caffeinated and decaf variants of the tea that offer different benefits.

Other players joked that since the tea in the datapack requires a bucket, players should also be able to brew tea in a cauldron, theoretically creating an infinite source of tea if players have an additional bucket.

One particularly interesting idea was posited by a Redditor by the name mad_science. They suggested that brewable liquids like coffee or tea should be capable of keeping phantoms from spawning for a determinate amount of time.

Since caffeine tends to make people more alert and have more energy, it might not be too much of a stretch to think that a nice cup of tea or coffee would keep the player character awake and aware. Considering that phantoms generally spawn after players don't sleep for three in-game days, it's certainly an interesting concept to consider.

While Abrightmoore stated that they were still tweaking and updating the data pack complete with the tea brewing process, their initial post certainly drew plenty of attention from the subreddit.

Abrightmoore could potentially find a way to integrate the tea brewing process into a brewing stand and convert tea into a consumable, just like potions. Nevertheless, being the creator, Abrightmoore has the ultimate say in how the datapack operates, although it will be interesting to see how this intriguing in-game add-on develops over time.

Hopefully, Abrightmoore will provide additional updates on the same subreddit when improvements are made. Until then, Minecraft players can find plenty of other mods and resource packs to facilitate tea brewing and drinking.

