Minecraft player animates ship with realistic CGI and textures

Minecraft is a game that grants its players the opportunity to use the game's assets to create their own custom worlds, textures, blocks, and animations.

Reddit is a great platform to share such creations. A ton of subreddits like r/Minecraft and r/gaming receive posts about the game every single day. With players gaining access to newer tools and the game being updated regularly, players can create some mind-blowing assets for the game.

Recently, redditor u/nrgmix posted a fascinating video on the r/gaming subreddit. The video showed the result of an editing project that the Redditor had undertaken. The project consisted of a Minecraft ship sailing on water that was edited with CGI to appear realistic.

Since the vanilla version of the game has always had a blocky texture and animation, the remastered animation was a treat to look at.

Minecraft redditor tweaks water texture and game physics using CGI

The redditor uploaded a short five second clip of his animation to the r/gaming subreddit. The clip shows a ship with the traditional blocky texture that all of the game's entities, blocks, and items have. The ship looks majestic, with white sails and a brilliant design. However, what truly takes one's breath away is the animation of the water.

The CGI water as animated by the redditor looks strikingly similar to real water. Players can see the small waves produced as the ship bobs and floats over the water. The features of waves and the splashing of water are all a part of water physics, something that vanilla and even modded versions of the game often fail to replicate.

Recently, however, tons of mods have begun to surface that make the water texture and physics in the game quite realistic. One of these mods is the Water Physics Overhaul mod, which can be downloaded here. This mod applies real life physics to the game's water, which enables it to perform actions like passing through blocks, flowing over blocks placed below a water source, and even removing the "infinite water" feature of the game.

Reactions to u/nrgmix's Reddit post

With over 18 thousand upvotes, this post has been met with quite the storm of reactions by the Reddit Minecraft community. Something that the redditor has made clear in the comments is that this is an ongoing project, and that he has made significant progress over the last few weeks.

While Minecraft is known for its replayability, the dynamic playthrough each world and seed brings, and the general beauty of its worlds, it lacks in the area of graphical realism.

While this is in line with the game's theme, many players try to improve the game's visuals with the help of tweaks like mod, resource, or animation packs.

