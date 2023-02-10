Minecraft player builds the Bathhouse from Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away 

Minecraft's community has no limits to its creativity, and players are proving this point by sharing their builds almost constantly.

On February 3, 2023, a Redditor called Sheepishhusker shared their latest build on the official Minecraft subreddit: the iconic bathhouse from the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away.

Owned by the witch Yubaba, the bathhouse is a central location in the animated film where the spirits of the deceased arrive to refresh themselves after their travels in the spirit world.

Given the popularity of Studio Ghibli creator Hayao Miyazaki and Spirited Away, Minecraft fans were very impressed with Sheepishhusker's final product.

Minecraft Redditors react to Sheepishhusker's Spirited Away bathhouse build

Many commenters under the Reddit post were impressed with the final bathhouse build. Some commenters pitched questions of interest to Sheepishhusker. Was the interior fully decorated? How long did the build take? What blocks were used?

Sheepishhusker hasn't divulged their full creative process for the build, but it goes without saying that it took plenty of effort.

Some players even requested a map link to download the bathhouse and see it for themselves. While viewing the build is one way to discern its construction, nothing helps a player more in learning how a creation is made than getting an up-close and personal look.

While this build brought up many unanswered questions, Sheepishhusker still has plenty of time to respond to players if they'd like to explain their building process. Even if they don't, a simple glance fully details the intricacy of this build for anybody.

The shaders used, complete with a rainbow arcing behind the structure, strike a perfectly gorgeous scene even as it rests in the ocean.

Sheepishhusker's bathhouse build may not be the first of its kind in the Minecraft community, but fans can never get enough recreations from the work of Studio Ghibli.

The studio is known worldwide for creating some of the most beloved and heartwarming animated films in history. Director Hayao Miyazaki has received countless filmmaking and Japanese cultural rewards during his decades-long body of work.

As one commenter in the subreddit pointed out, a group of community members even created an entire server known as GhibliCraft. On this multiplayer server, dedicated players from around the world have come together to recreate iconic builds from Studio Ghibli. These include those seen in Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, Kiki's Delivery Service, and many more.

Perhaps in the future, Sheepishhusker may create even more Ghibli-inspired builds in Minecraft. However, for the moment, fans can gaze at this bathhouse creation as it peeks in front of the setting sun and a rainbow.

Some players requested that Sheepishhusker create an entire Ghibli-inspired village to accompany the bathhouse. They haven't replied so far, but there's no doubt that the builder will take plenty of things into account for their next creation.

The subreddit may very well be graced with more Minecraft creations inspired by the lovable world of Hayao Miyazaki sooner rather than later.

