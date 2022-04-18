Minecraft player creates compelling optical illusion

Reddit is a wonderful place for Minecraft players to go and share their builds and ideas with the world. For others, such as Redditor u/ActiveReject, it's a place to share their optical illusions or Minecraft magic acts with everyone.

Using a seemingly regular piece of black concrete, the gamer appears to turn the singular block placed into three separate blocks of black concrete.

Minecraft player's highly convincing optical illusion

When users watch the video for the first time, they will most likely stare in disbelief at what they just witnessed. u/ActiveReject walks up to a corner of the wall and places a block of black concrete.

Upon first glance, gamers see that there is only a single block placed, yet, when u/ActiveReject begins mining, it turns into three separate blocks that make up the 3D shape of a single black concrete block.

Creating the optical illusion

While it may be possible for gamers to catch what happens during the first viewing of the video, others may not quite see what is happening. Using a very well-crafted jump-cut, u/ActiveReject makes the clip appear as if they seamlessly bugged the black concrete into three separate blocks when ultimately, they did some crafty camera tricks to convince the viewer.

Redditors, of course, weighed in.

Many Redditors thought u/ActiveReject did a phenomenal job

Many users in this thread admitted that they originally had their minds blown by the clip. Some of them said it took them quite a few watches to figure out precisely what u/ActiveReject had done to create this short clip.

These Redditors praised their colleague for creating such a fun clip that had them seeing a little bit of magic for a short while.

Some Redditors made jokes about the illusion

A few users found humor in the situation, as it was so well crafted it could be misconstrued as a bug. Others claimed in jest that u/ActiveReject was a witch due to their advanced trickery and editing skills.

Many more referred to the ACME Portable Hole. No matter what, though, these jokes just further solidified the solid craftsmanship of the video submitted by the OP.

Perhaps there will be other Redditors who can do some Minecraft magic

With so many players sharing their ideas on r/Minecraft, perhaps there will be some more Minecraft magicians who hope to join u/ActiveReject in blowing gamers' minds. Or maybe, the OP has some more tricks up their sleeve.

No matter the case, users can take time out of their busy day to give credit where it is due and appreciate this exciting video.

