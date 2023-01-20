Minecraft player creates a grappling hook using the new ride command

Officially arriving in Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.4, the /ride command will be used to allow other entities to ride each other or summon rideable mounts. Currently, it only allows players to ride mobs that can already be ridden by default, but Mojang is still working on the command before version 1.19.4 is fully released.

Even in its early state, the /ride command has already been used extensively by Minecraft players, with many experimenting to see all of its capabilities. This was the case with one such Redditor, who shared their ability to create a compelling grappling hook while utilizing the /ride command. A user by the name of Nwo5 shared a relevant video on Minecraft's subreddit to showcase their idea.

Minecraft's Reddit community reacts to Nwo5's grappling hook concept

Grappling hooks usually require mods or add-ons to work properly in Minecraft (Image via yyonne/CurseForge)

Minecraft Redditors' reception to Nwo5's grappling hook concept with the /ride command was generally positive. While some players pointed out that the concept works similarly to that of ender pearl teleportation, others pointed out that, unlike teleportation, players can witness themselves moving from point A to point B.

Some remarked that while the effect isn't exactly a direct mirroring of a grappling hook compared to some mods or third-party add-ons, it's still undoubtedly entertaining and useful.

In response to one comment, Nwo5 detailed their process of creating the grappling hook effect by using eggs as a catalyst. By re-coding a few aspects of the game, Nwo5 allowed these items to enable the ride effect between the point the egg was thrown at and where it lands.

This is somewhat similar to the Rush Pearl, which was made popular on the Hypixel multiplayer server, but seeing it in a slightly re-coded version of the vanilla game certainly comes as a surprise. Additionally, Nwo5 mentioned that the Minecraft personality CrafterZ gave him the initial idea for the final product.

One Redditor in particular asked why Nwo5 used eggs for the grappling hook effect, to which the original poster explained that it all came down to the distance that eggs can be thrown. Originally, an arrow fired from a bow may have seemed more agreeable, but the course that Nwo5 had constructed could have been easily completed with a well-placed arrow, which could feasibly bypass multiple obstacles during the test.

Whatever the case may be, it's always interesting to see casual players coming up with new tricks and even manipulating the workings of Minecraft itself. As Mojang releases new items, content, commands, and parameters underneath the hood, the community generally responds with interesting variations of new features.

Nwo5's creation is one of many compelling ways to use the new /ride command, and there will undoubtedly be many more instances in the near future as the official release date of update 1.19.4 approaches and Mojang rounds out the full functionality of the command.

What will players come up with after Mojang has fully-implemented the /ride command complete with all of its intended features? Only time will tell, but the community's creativity has already shown that it's almost limitless in what it can come up with. It's only a matter of time before the community gets to see players using the /ride command in new and innovative ways.

