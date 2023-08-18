Minecraft player creates infinitely generating backrooms

A Minecraft Redditor recently showcased a backrooms data pack that can infinitely generate unique rooms and areas to explore. Since Minecraft is a sandbox title, almost anything about it can be changed. Hence, over the past decade, its vast playerbase has come up with various new maps, features, blocks, items, textures, etc., for it.

One of the most popular imaginary horror locations that is frequently discussed on the internet is the Backrooms. It was originally posted on the 4chan forum as a creepy paste back in 2014. This location is imagined as a group of rooms with pastel yellow walls and dim lights, giving it a liminal and creepy aesthetic. Due to its popularity, it has been recreated in the block game multiple times.

An infinitely generating backrooms data pack created by a Minecraft Redditor

The Redditor who created the data pack and posted a video about it on the Minecraft subreddit is named 'u/YYoos.' They showcased how the backroom kept generating for three minutes as they walked through various rooms. Some of these rooms were completely corrupted by various sculk blocks as well.

After a while, the player went into spectator mode and flew up to showcase how the rooms were generating continuously as they moved around the void. This proved that the map was truly creating backrooms infinitely and randomly.

Users commented on backrooms Minecraft data pack creating an infinite number of rooms

Since this was a special kind of backrooms data pack for Minecraft that could create infinite rooms, it instantly received a lot of attention on the subreddit. Within a day, it got more than a thousand upvotes and loads of comments from members of the subreddit.

At first, the original poster themselves wrote the basic patch notes, explaining what they added and changed to make the data pack better. It mentioned how they added a random event, increased generation distance, changed the sky and fog color, added ambient sound, and much more.

There were several suggestions from various Redditors about how the creator of the data pack could improve the overall look and feel of the backrooms. They advised adding more unique rooms without lighting, making the map more claustrophobic with low ceilings, and even adding wardens that could spawn in sculk rooms.

Of course, there were many users who simply appreciated the data pack made by the original poster. A few also volunteered to test the backrooms for the creator.

Another Redditor asked about how players could download the data pack. To this, the original poster explained that it has not yet been released and is still in the beta phase.

Overall, the Minecraft subreddit community loved the backrooms data pack that could generate infinite rooms that are also random in size and shape. The Reddit post continues to receive more upvotes and comments as time goes by.