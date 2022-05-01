Players of Minecraft are already capable of creating powerful weapons and armor that allow them to make their way to The End and defeat the Ender Dragon.

While players can use special spells to enchant their gear, they cannot use actual spells in-game. Recently, a Reddit user named u/Morica_ showcased a plugin that seeks to change all of that and will allow players to cast powerful spells.

Minecraft player creates plugin that allows players to cast powerful spells

In the amazing video showcased by u/Morica that was posted to the r/Minecraft subreddit on Reddit, viewers are treated to a multitude of fiery and explosive spells.

Some of the spells are simple fireballs. Others are more powerful, such as a spell that rains arrows down on their foes, or a super huge explosion that puts a crater on the map. Each spell seems to be very unique and easily capable of mass level destruction.

Redditors blown away by the creativity inspired by u/Morica's plugin

A simple explosion spell (Image via u/Morica_/Reddit)

Of course, after seeing the video, many players were eager to compliment u/Morica_ for the fact that the spells look great, and they add a special touch to the game.

While players have access to potions in Minecraft, but being able to use full on spells would really shake things up. Redditors took to the comment section to make sure they let u/Morica_ know what a great job they did.

Many players are eager to take another look once the plugin gets updated

A spell that rains down fireballs (Image via u/Morica_/Reddit)

While this plugin is certainly very cool, it's nowhere near finished. u/Morica_ stated that this was the very first demo they were able to showcase.

Players would unfortunately have to use commands to get the spells to work for now, and not every idea has been fully fleshed out yet. However, many Redditors are looking forward to an update and asked u/Morica_ to provide one as soon as possible.

The plugin created by u/Morica_ has almost limitless potential

A spell that creates a massive crater (Image via u/Morica_/Reddit)

With the spells showcased in the video, many players began to develop ideas of their own about which spells would work inside of a Minecraft world. They began to flock to the comments section to let u/Morica know about ideas regarding which spells would make a great fit into their plugin.

u/Morica was very supportive and accepting of all ideas and welcomed any suggestions that the users provided in the comments.

Minecraft players can inspire others to create more spell mods

When players share their exciting builds and ideas on Reddit, it becomes a wonderful and collaborative place to bounce ideas off of others. This allows players to build upon the ideas they see and come up with new implementations.

Perhaps in the future, players will see more of the plugin from u/Morica_ and perhaps even see some new spells submitted from other players as well.

