Players can create so many different things using the blocks in Minecraft that the only limitation is their imagination. Mods can take these artistic visions even further.

Recently, a Redditor named u/Dan_the_man42 posted a photo to the r/Minecraft subreddit of a realistic stretch of highway they created using a mod called Chisels & Bits to allow them to manipulate blocks.

Minecraft player creates realistic highway using mod

This impressive Minecraft version of the American highway boulevard inspires a sense of wonder in the viewer. It was created using a special mod called Chisels & Bits, which allows users to shape and edit blocks as they wish, allowing this kind of fine manipulation.

Of course, Redditors quickly took to commenting about the build.

Many Redditors marveled at the quality craftsmanship of the build

With how wonderfully detailed u/Dan_the_man42 made the highway, it's no wonder that it drew so much positive attention from fellow Redditors. Many simply marveled at how complex and realistic the build looked.

Lots of the comments on the thread were simply compliments to the creator for making such a quality work of art within Minecraft.

Some Redditors joked that there weren't enough potholes in the road

When looking at the highway, gamers couldn't help but joke that it needed many more potholes to be realistic. In fact, a lot of the comments were about the lack of potholes on the road.

Of course, many roads do have potholes, but for the sake of this project, the highway looks much better without too many of them on the road. However, Redditors still lightly jested at u/Dan_the_man42's expense.

Others offered suggestions on how to improve the highway build

While many Redditors were amazed at this build, some still provided helpful suggestions on what would make the highway realistic. Jokes aside, some Redditors wanted to add more cars, possibly make the lanes wider, and maybe remove the center sidewalk area.

These helpful suggestions were built upon by other Redditors offering their insights on the build.

Perhaps players will see more realistic highway ideas in the future

Reddit is a fantastic place for players to build upon the opinions of others to create some tremendous builds. With so many suggestions by Redditors, as well as the creative minds of the internet, it is only a matter of time before there may be another realistic highway build.

Perhaps users can even add some construction zones to the build for the ultimate in Minecraft realism.

