Minecraft player creates a ring of different biomes

In Minecraft, players can break blocks, store them, and use them to create almost anything. Since there is loads of space in the in-game world and various kinds of blocks to collect, the opportunities are endless. Hence, players have created all kinds of structures in the past, from small, adorable huts to massive castles and even kingdoms.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'Colbrow' posted a video on Minecraft's official subreddit showcasing a massive arch in the overworld made up of different biomes. The ring was essentially a semicircle with different sections of biomes on the inside circumference.

The video itself showcased the structure beautifully, with some extremely creative camera movements. Not only did it have biomes from the Overworld, but also sections of the Nether and the End. The outer area of the arch was made up of white concrete.

Users react to Minecraft player showcasing a massive arch made of different biomes

Since this kind of structure was quite unique to the community, the post gathered a lot of attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a few days, it received more than six thousand upvotes and comments. People were fascinated by the structure and discussed it at length.

A few people humorously stated how the ring looked like something out of the Halo franchise. Halo is a famous game series that has a cluster of megastructures called a Halo Array that looks quite similar to what the original poster created in the blocky sandbox game. People also joked about how it looks like a lowly Halo ring, as it is not as massive and majestic as the one in the game series.

There was no comment from the original poster on whether the Halo Array was the inspiration behind the ring of biomes or not.

One of the Redditors corrected the original poster's caption and stated that the structure was an arch, not a ring. Other members of the subreddit humorously pointed out the arches used in the Linux operating system.

According to the original poster, they created this arch of different biomes in Hardcore mode. This is the hardest difficulty in the game, in which players do not respawn if they die. Additionally, the number of hostile mobs present to kill them is as high as it can go.

However, some of the Redditors speculated that the build was not made in a hardcore world, but rather in Creative mode. One commented that a player would not build such a massive and unique structure in a random place. Others also claimed that the original poster made it in Creative mode, and stated that there is no shame in admitting it.

However, the original poster replied and stated that they have made an entire 20-minute video on how they built the structure. On further inspection, the video showed where the player, Colbrow, made the structure in Hardcore mode.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors were in awe of how great the ring of biomes looked. The post that showcases the structure continues to gather upvotes and comments.