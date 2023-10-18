Minecraft's Hardcore Mode is the toughest difficulty setting as far as the vanilla game is concerned, locking the difficulty to Hard and only giving players a single life. If they die, they're locked out of the world and can only spectate it from that moment onward. Since Hardcore Mode is pretty tough, players can certainly use a little help by way of community-made mods.

Although some mods can make things a bit too easy in Minecraft Hardcore, there are plenty of others that can make the tough game mode more bearable without completely removing the challenge from it.

If Minecraft fans are searching for mods for Hardcore Mode that keep the challenge intact while providing extra utility, then there are plenty of examples worth mentioning first and foremost.

10 Minecraft mods that should serve well in Hardcore Mode

1) WTHIT

WTHIT provides helpful tooltips for just about everything in Minecraft (Image via CraftManiacos)

Although most Minecraft fans playing in Hardcore Mode are very knowledgeable about the game's blocks, items, and mobs, sometimes just getting a little confirmation on the environment can be helpful. WTHIT accomplishes this by providing a small tooltip at the top of the UI that displays what you are currently looking at.

It's a small mod, but it works well even at a distance and can inform you about your surroundings in Hardcore Mode.

2) Item Highlighter

Item Highlighter helps players keep track of new items in their inventory (Image via Grend/Modrinth)

Inventory management can be quite the struggle in Minecraft on any difficulty setting, but a mod like Item Highlighter can make things a bit easier. This mod marks new items added to a player's inventory with a small star, allowing you to quickly find the new objects they've collected immediately upon opening your inventory screen instead of needing to do any rummaging.

3) Ping Wheel

Mark the Minecraft environment via the Ping Wheel mod (Image via LukenSkyne/CurseForge)

Hardcore Mode can be a much more manageable experience in multiplayer, but sometimes that requires improved communication between players. This is one reason why Minecraft fans may want to consider using the Ping Wheel mod, which introduces the ability to mark objects in the environment in both single and multiplayer settings.

With this mod, you can remove some of the guesswork when relaying location information without needing to bother with typing in coordinates and the like.

4) CleanCut

CleanCut removes a pretty major Minecraft nuisance in any game mode (Image via Rongmario/CurseForge)

One of the more aggravating moments of combat in Minecraft at any difficulty level is when you attempt to hit an enemy, only to hit a tuft of grass instead. When weapon cooldowns are taken into account, you are left wide open for a counter-attack, all due to the collision detection of grass in the environment.

CleanCut addresses this problem swiftly and effectively, allowing you to attack targets through the grass while still allowing the grass to be broken when necessary.

5) Debugify

Debugify fixes many Minecraft bugs seen in Mojang's bug reports (Image via XanderIsDev/CurseForge)

Arguably one of the most crushing experiences in Minecraft Hardcore is dying and losing access to the game world on account of an in-game bug. Although this may not happen very often, losing hours of progress in a Hardcore Mode world because of an unintentional glitch can be awful.

Debugify is a mod that can help prevent this. By using the official Mojang Bug Report, Debugify attempts to fix as many in-game bugs as possible and at least list out those that haven't been addressed so players remain aware of them.

6) AppleSkin

AppleSkin provides a more complete picture of food and hunger in Minecraft (Image via Squeek502/CurseForge)

The hunger bar is much more of a factor in Minecraft Hardcore than in other difficulty modes, but the vanilla game doesn't provide enough information about it. Most players have an idea of which food sources restore the most hunger and provide the most saturation, but sometimes, it's just better to have a visual representation.

AppleSkin is a fantastic mod that accomplishes this objective by introducing visual aspects of food items and the hunger bar that provides information on hunger restoration and saturation. This way, you can pick your foods more selectively based on the status of your character's hunger.

7) JourneyMap

JourneyMap makes navigating worlds a much simpler undertaking (Image via Techbrew/CurseForge)

Given the size of Minecraft worlds, it can be easy to get lost, even for seasoned players in Hardcore Mode. Since this is the case, downloading a mod like JourneyMap can't be recommended enough. This modification offers a comprehensive and customizable minimap while also providing an enlarged map screen that can be marked at your leisure.

With JourneyMap, you aren't likely to get lost at all, even in a game world that spans thousands upon thousands of blocks in all directions.

8) Inventory HUD+

Inventory HUD+ provides even more helpful information for a player's HUD (Image via Dmitrylovin/CurseForge)

As noted previously, inventory management can be a pain in Hardcore Mode and elsewhere. Since this is the case, it may not be a bad idea to try out a mod like Inventory HUD+, which introduces a few new windows to your HUD that details your current inventory, the durability percentage of your gear, and any ongoing effects from potions.

Even better, this mod is highly configurable, allowing you to create a UI layout that you prefer.

9) Charm of Undying

Charm of Undying frees up your hands while keeping Totems of Undying active (Image via TheillusiveC4/CurseForge)

The Totem of Undying can be one of the most vital items in Hardcore Mode due to its ability to save players from death. However, one of the issues with the item is that it must be held in your hands to activate. Charm of Undying addresses this issue by introducing a charm slot in your inventory that allows you to wear Totems of Undying.

This keeps the totems active for when they're needed while also freeing up the space to wield two items or pieces of gear.

10) FallingTree

Collecting wood is made much easier with FallingTree (Image via 9Minecraft)

Cutting down trees to snag some wood blocks is a universal activity, but it's a bit inefficient as well when you have to spend extra time breaking every log block to ensure that a tree's leaves decay accordingly. Fortunately, FallingTree makes wood collection and tree destruction a breeze.

By simply breaking one log block on an upright tree, this mod will automatically break all connected logs. This makes clearing land and collecting wood a much faster and more efficient task in the long run, especially in Hardcore Mode.