Minecraft player creates a stealthy TNT bomber

When people picture Minecraft builds, they think of beautiful houses, castles and maybe even fancy redstone contraptions. However, they do not think of a stealthy TNT bomber. Recently, Reddit use u/CapPengu_YT created a video showing a very interesting slime contraption.

In the video, viewers can see the slime contraption quickly and mercilessly launch TNT in a forward facing arc as it moves forward across the landscape. In doing so, the contraption is quick to destroy anything that comes near with it's massive barrage of TNT.

However, towards the end of the video, something unexpected happens, with the whole contraption disappearing.

Minecraft Redditor creates a stealthy TNT bomber

Viewers of the video may be confused as to how u/CapPengu_YT managed to get a working TNT launch contraption to vanish from view and continue to launch the payload. However, in reality, u/CapPengu_YT's Optifine has a visual glitch.

During this glitch, it just so happens that the visuals for the contraption were lost, causing it to vanish.

Redditors thought that it wasn't too stealthy

During the course of the video, it becomes evident that the contraption is the furthest thing from stealth. The loud explosions, the cranking pistons, and the shifting and popping sounds would be a direct giveaway of any element of surprise.

Inasmuch, Redditors couldn't help but joke about the level of stealth exhibited here.

Many Redditors were interested in a tutorial

Many Minecraft players wanted to see how they could build a TNT launching device of their own (Image via u/CapPengu_YT/Reddit)

After seeing the destructive power demonstrated from the build, it is safe to assume that many viewers wanted that power for their own. Likewise, many Redditors commentating on the post asked u/CapPengu_YT for a tutorial on how to design one for use in their own world.

Of course, u/CapPengu_YT obliged the community and linked them to a tutorial so they themselves could build one.

Perhaps there could be even more weapons like this in the future

Players of Minecraft can design their own special slime TNT contraptions (Image via u/CapPengu_YT/Reddit)

While this contraption is not a true stealth bomber, the fact remains it is a very fun contraption to play around with. Reddit is a great place to share ideas with others and perhaps by sharing this build, players will be able to make advancements and make their own version of this weapon.

Over time, there could even be a more impressive version of the TNT slime contraption, inspired by u/CapPengu_YT's original idea.

Edited by Saman