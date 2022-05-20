Minecraft player discovers secret room when building a secret room

Sometimes players can get so into building their base inside Minecraft that they forget what they have already built. With such large constructions and so many hours spent in-game trying to create the perfect build, it's easy to forget every single detail a player puts into their world.

Some players end up finding a secret they placed that they forgot that they even made inside their Minecraft worlds.

That's precisely what happened to Redditor u/randonOne88, who posted a photo to the r/Minecraft subreddit where they discovered a secret room in their base while building another secret room.

Of course, the irony is perfect in this situation, and it just further solidifies that they did a great job of creating a secret room if they even forgot all about it themselves.

Minecraft Redditor rediscovers the secret room they built when building another secret room

When it comes to building secret rooms inside Minecraft, there are a few reasons players may wish to do so. Keeping a hidden room to escape from the world is always a great idea. In addition, hiding a player's riches is much easier when other players don't know a certain room exists. Finally, it's just fun to build secrets that other players (and sometimes even yourself) can discover.

Many Redditors remarked on the funny aspects of the situation

Of course, forgetting you placed a secret room in your base is funny. Many Redditors poked fun at this aspect and made jokes at u/randonOne88's expense.

Of course, u/randonOne88 was a good sport about the entire situation and just went along with the jokes. Some Redditors seemed to think this secret room was the mother of all secret rooms ever created inside of Minecraft.

Some players shared their own experiences of discovering secret rooms

With so many different worlds to explore, some Redditors shared their own stories of learning secret rooms in their worlds. Some had found their friends' secret bases, while others had even stumbled across some not-so-hidden bases of a server admin.

In addition, one player even said they liked to prank their friends by hiding their secrets inside of their friend's base when they log off.

Perhaps other secret rooms will be discovered in the future

When players log countless hours building the perfect base, the layout is usually burned into their memory. However, sometimes certain things can slip their mind.

Perhaps other players will discover secrets they had hidden in their bases in the future. After all, it wouldn't be much of a secret room if it was so widely known, anyway.

Edited by Srijan Sen