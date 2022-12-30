Minecraft player discovers a seed featuring Mojang's old official logo

In Minecraft, players can insert any seed to create a custom world. Over the years, there have been different kinds of unique and interesting natural generations that have been seen in the game through special seeds. Whether it’s multiple naturally generating structures spawning close to each other, or just a pattern made from naturally generating blocks, these world seeds are quite fascinating to witness.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/CatBluGamer' posted an image of a small body of water that looked quite similar to Mojang's old logo. Located close to a larger body of water in a desert biome, the aforementioned body of water is C-shaped with a flick at the top which greatly resembles the old Mojang logo, which represents a half-eaten apple.

Although the small body of water showcased by the original poster does not look like the company's current logo, the fact that Mojang's old logo was naturally generated in a randomized Minecraft world is fascinating to find.

The Reddit community reacts to the naturally generated Mojang logo in a Minecraft seed

These kinds of seeds, which generate special patterns, are extremely rare to encounter. When the image was posted on the Minecraft Reddit page, thousands of fans were excited to see Mojang's old logo design in a world. Within a single day, this post has received over 19 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

A few Redditors joked about what they would find if they dug down near the naturally generated logo pattern. Some players said they would find a treasure with an enchanted golden apple since it's the strongest food item in the game and it also resembles Mojang's old logo.

Another fan humorously mentioned how they would find a letter from Mojang urging them to download the new game launcher. Considering that the Swedish company has been constantly urging its playerbase to download their new launcher, this joke was upvoted by hundreds of users.

Several Redditors mentioned how the picture should also be posted on another subreddit called 'r/minecraftseeds'. This is a Reddit page where players share stunning locations in the game and the world seeds they found them in. Since the seed in question is an extremely rare generation, fans urged the original poster to upload this image on that subreddit as well.

Later on, Redditors began to discuss how a Minecraft world can create almost any kind of pattern since there are technically infinite seeds in the game. Although this image does not showcase an identical replica of the company's old logo, there could likely be a seed that creates a pixel-perfect Mojang logo.

Several fans asked the original poster for the world seed and the exact coordinates of where this old Mojang logo is naturally generated. The OP responded with the seed, coordinates, and even the game version he used.

Seed: -857198684668532829

Coordinates: -122 64 774

Found in: Java edition 1.19.3

In general, the image of a naturally generated body of water, which looks just like the old Mojang logo, was highly appreciated by the Minecraft Reddit community. Even 19 hours after the post has gone live, it continues to gather plenty of views, upvotes, and comments.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

