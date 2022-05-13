Minecraft player discovers seemingly endless cave system

Players who have spent some time inside a Minecraft world know they are basically infinite. With so much to discover, it's only a matter of time before users find a cave that is near limitless as well.

Recently, a Redditor named u/Pfeffer_Prinz posted a photo of a map they created inside their Minecraft world, where they mapped out a seemingly endless cave system.

In the post, u/Pfeffer_Prinz asked if users had ever seen a cave system that was so large. In fact, what started as a simple expedition into the cave became a 2-month journey as the OP started mapping out the seemingly endless cave that kept sprawling in nearly every direction.

This begs the question if caves in Minecraft can actually be endless?

Minecraft Redditor discovers near-endless cave system

When users look at the map shown by u/Pfeffer_Prinz, they can see numerous banners placed on the map of entrances to the cave. The cave seems to fan out across the map in multiple directions, almost as if it were veins running under the surface of the world.

The OP took to Reddit to ask if others have ever encountered a cave this large.

Other Redditors had not seen cave systems as big as this before

While other Redditors commented that cave systems could indeed be immense, many were incredibly impressed at the sheer size of the cave system. Because of how Minecraft generated this seed world (9101691463706126397), there has yet to be an end to this cave system. However, it has been greatly explored in detail for over 240 in-game hours.

Some users explained the how caves function

With how the worlds are procedurally generated inside of the game, gamers can sometimes experience terrain that seems like it stretches on forever (because it basically does). The same can be said for cave systems.

The game tries to make things look uniform, so if players are down in the caves, they can get a huge cave system comprised of smaller cave systems.

Perhaps one day, u/Pfeffer_Prinz will find an end to the caves

While the cave system is already impressive, it's not guaranteed to go on forever. After 240 hours, the cave system could likely go on for a lot longer. Perhaps if u/Pfeffer_Prinz sinks enough time into their world, they can finally find an end to the cave system.

However, players can only hope for an update, or they can check for themselves by entering the seed in their own game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer