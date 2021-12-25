5 best Minecraft maps for exploring

Minecraft is a game with an infinite sandbox world that focuses on three primary mechanics: combat, mining, and exploration. Each plays an equally important part in the player’s progression towards the battle with the Ender Dragon. However, exploration is easily the most expansive and dynamic aspect of the game.

Since Adventure mode was added, the community has started making maps for Minecraft. This game type was specifically designed to allow users to construct maps and introduce a set of limitations within the game, preventing anyone from undoing the work they have put in while creating the map.

These maps are divided into many different genres, one of which is exploration maps. These maps take advantage of Minecraft’s vast landscape and motivate gamers to explore the furthest and deepest corners of their ever-changing world to make the most of their gameplay experience.

Five enjoyable maps for exploration in Minecraft

5) Pokemon Johto

The Pokemon Johto map in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This vibrant and colorful map is one of the best out there for Pokemon enthusiasts. It is based on the 1999 role-playing games Pokemon Gold and Silver and is set within the Johto region.

It provides a plethora of opportunities for players to explore the maps and engage in a flurry of activities.

Download this map here

4) Criswelvania

The Criswelvania map (Image via Minecraft)

This retro-themed map is excellent for enthusiasts of retro games on the NES console. It is based on the classic “Castlevania” video games series.

The map contains new items, hostile mobs, and puzzles, all carefully tailored for this specific map.

Download this map here

3) Deep Space Turtle Chase

This space-themed map puts players on a massive chunk of land floating across space. Multiple structures can be found throughout the map, and each one of them is individually explorable.

Additionally, there are a ton of puzzles to solve.

Download this map here

2) Asleep

The Asleep map is interactive and story-rich (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most popular maps for Minecraft, Asleep, is based on the concept of dreams. It is interactive, story-rich, and gives players a ton of room to explore and take their time with it.

Download this map here

1) The Tourist

The Tourist map (Image via Minecraft)

This magnificent map is set in the French capital of Paris. It’s filled with some large-scale, stunning, and picturesque structures, each of which can be explored by users to their heart’s content.

Additionally, the map contains its very own soundtrack and texture pack.

Download this map here

Exploration maps are usually some of the largest scale maps within Minecraft. Players can embark on exciting adventures and encounter towering structures while exploring detailed maps made by the community.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion. It is also not in any ranking order.

