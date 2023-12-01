Minecraft player discovers valley filled with iron golems 

Minecraft's iron golems are the stalwart defenders of villages, but they sometimes don't spawn in the places they're intended to. One fan on the game's official subreddit (with the username Idkwhattowastaken) learned this in a particularly funny way while exploring an underwater ravine near a village. To their surprise, they found a lake ravine filled with various iron golems.

It's unclear exactly how the iron golems found themselves in their new underwater locale. Perhaps they spawned there since the lake was close to the village, or maybe they fell into it while roaming around.

Whatever the case, Minecraft fans had plenty of jokes about the player's discovery when they shared a screenshot on the subreddit on November 30, 2023.

Minecraft fans joke about the underwater iron golems found by Idkwhattowastaken

In the comments of the original post, Minecraft fans had plenty of funny theories as to how the iron golems found themselves so deep underwater and what their motives could have been. Some players joked that the iron golems were holding a secret meeting, were the Navy branch of the nearby village, or that they were exposing themselves to water in an attempt to become rust golems.

Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that Idkwhattowastaken may have stumbled upon the beginnings of an iron farm at the very least. Creating the conditions to spawn and kill iron golems automatically can be one of the most lucrative ways to get iron ingots in the game, even if it isn't exactly the most humane method available to players.

Some Minecraft players pointed out that keeping the iron golems around might not be a bad idea. Since these mobs battle hostile mobs, they could come in handy in the event that any drowned spawn within the lake.

Granted, iron golems aren't all that mobile underwater, but they still might be able to get the job done. If nothing else, it might save Idkwhattowastaken some time fighting underwater.

Since iron golems can't swim well (but also can't drown), it's highly likely that they will continue to spawn in the lake ravine until acted upon. The mobs can't exactly return to their village without help, but their presence essentially ensures that more iron golems will spawn in the immediate area as long as there's enough room. This could be quite the opportunity for Idkwhattowastaken.

So far, Idkwhattowastaken hasn't declared what they intend to do with this watery ravine full of iron golems. An iron farm seems to be the consensus option of Minecraft players, but there may be some interesting builds that can come of this occurrence as well. Perhaps Idkwhattowastaken could create a natural landmark of sorts, marking it with signage or some other way to denote the location.

Whatever the case, finding a location like this is quite a rare occurrence in Minecraft, so simply converting it into an iron farm may be a bit too direct. Besides, having an underwater iron farm isn't necessarily the most practical application out there, but the final decision rests with the player who discovered these submerged golems in the first place.