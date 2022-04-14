Players regularly create some really amazing creations within Minecraft. With so many blocks and styles to choose from, there is basically nothing that players can't create.

Recently, a Reddit user named u/PhoenixGamingR6 posted some photos of their bee farm to the r/Minecraft subreddit. Although there were some mixed opinions about this bee farm, most players enjoyed the build that was posted.

Minecraft player exhibits their astonishingly built bee farm

Although bee farms do not have to be in the shape of a honeycomb, the esthetics portrayed here in this build by u/PhoenixGamingR6 do look good and let players know from just a glance what type of material is being farmed there.

The build featured a lot of glowstone for accents, with wood planks inside the honeycomb shape. Players weighed in on what their thoughts were for this bee farm.

Some Redditors really enjoyed seeing a bee farm made in such a fashion

Overall, many Redditors praised the build from u/PhoenixGamingR6 for how great it looked. Many players simply enjoyed being able to sit back and enjoy a virtual tour of the bee farm.

Of course, there were some helpful suggestions given, such as to use alternate shapes and be more of a hexagon rather than an octogon, but overall most players liked the build just the way it was.

A few Redditors suggested changing out the glowstone

While a majority of the Redditors enjoyed the build and offered praise, some felt that perhaps there was a bit too much use of glowstone. This is because the glowstone seems to throw off the esthetic of what makes it a bee farm or bee hive theme.

Some players suggested using different lights that may create a more natural look for the bee farm.

Some Redditors felt that they had seen this build before

Some Redditors made comments about how they had seen this build before when it was used by YouTuber Skyes. A very similar build was used in the 1000 days Minecraft Hardcore video, and some Redditors wanted u/PhoenixGamingR6 give credit where it was due. These Redditors had no problems voicing their concerns in the post.

The great thing about Minecraft is the sharing of ideas with the community

When players post their builds for other players to see, it gives other Minecraft players ideas that they can use in their own world to create their own spin on things.

By allowing others to build off of the ideas of others, it can help inspire creativity in the community. However, it is always best to give credit where credit is due when using builds of another player.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan