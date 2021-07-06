Top 3 bee farm designs in Minecraft

Bee farms in Minecraft are a great way to collect the necessary resources to craft those coveted honey blocks. Since bees have been in-game for a while, players have decided to spice their bee farms up with some fantastic designs. A good build is always better when it also isn't extremely ugly.

The following bee farms are all found on the Minecraft Reddit, home to some highly talented builders. Hopefully, these builds inspire other players to create even better-looking bee farms.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor showcases life-saving technique while in the Nether

Top three bee farm builds on Minecraft Reddit

3) The bee farm that looks like a bee

The bee farm that looks like a bee (Image via u/PorcelainWarriorShep on Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor had the amazing idea of putting a fully autonomous bee farm inside a whole bee.

The bee build is quite impressive and almost seems to be completely accurate. The fact that this bee farm is fully automatic is even more special.

The original poster (OP) deserves more credit for this superb bee farm.

2) The honeycomb bee farm design

An amazing design that takes advantage of a nearby mountain (Image via u/Lecters13 on Reddit)

This incredibly unique bee farm design takes advantage of a nearby mountain to create a honeycomb design.

This build is exceptionally pleasing to the eye and is even more impressive because it was created in survival mode. This bee farm is also automatic, with 20 hives connected to automated dispensers for honey and honeycomb.

For those curious, the quick (six-minute) video above showcases how to create a simple automated bee farm that produces 64 honeycombs in ten minutes, which is extremely efficient.

Also read: Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 3 patch notes: Everything players need to know

1) Beehive plus bees bee farm design

Similar to the first point, this design uses large bees in addition to a massive beehive (Image via u/a-lonely-enderman on Reddit)

This incredibly creative design consists of two massive bee builds, which can be seen next to the gigantic bee-nest farm.

The farm inside is also automatic, which is necessary to be on this list. This build was also created in survival, which adds to the score.

The OP uses creative techniques to create a dripping honey effect, which really puts the whole build together.

Also read: Add-ons for Minecraft Bedrock Edition: Everything players need to know

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer