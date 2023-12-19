Minecraft player loses 200-day hardcore world after an Enderman attack

Recently, a Redditor by the name of "TheRarestTiger" posted a video on Minecraft's official subreddit about how they lost their 200-day hardcore world to an Enderman attack. Hardcore worlds are quite difficult to maintain since the player has no respawn option. Hence, dying in such a world is quite infamous in the game's community and is discussed frequently.

In the clip, the original poster shows waterlogging leaf blocks that lead to an Enderman farm in the End realm. While doing so, the Enderman on the other side of the farm instantly started running towards the player since they accidentally kept their crosshair on the creature for too long.

In panic, the player ran the other way but fell into a hole created for the hostile mob. Even after using a totem of undying, the player tried to fly away from the hoard of Endermen in the hole, but the top was blocked with a leaf block.

Hence, they were unfortunately killed by the mysterious creatures. Since it was a hardcore world, the death screen only showed options to spectate the world or return to the main menu.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor dying in their 200-day hardcore world from an Enderman attack

Since dying in a hardcore world is always heartbreaking and relatable, it has been quite infamous in the community. Hence, this post instantly went viral after it was posted on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a few hours, it accrued more than four thousand upvotes and several comments.

Some people discussed how ironic the original poster's death in their hardcore world was, mainly because they were killed in their own trap, which they created for Endermen. Minecrafters discussed how it felt like a scene from a film or web series. The original poster also commented and agreed with the irony of the entire incident.

A Redditor by the name of "DeepVoid69" asked why the original poster did not use a jack-o'-lantern on their heads to prevent the Enderman from becoming hostile. The player replied that they did not feel the need for it before, but they agreed that it would have been smart.

Another Minecraft Redditor named "Stealthinater1234" discussed how the chestplate in these situations is so important, particularly if the player is unwilling to fly and stay on the ground. They also mentioned how they would have jumped off the bridge and flown away using their elytra.

The original poster also replied, explaining how they did not expect the Enderman to be so quick.

Overall, many from the Minecraft subreddit community flocked to the post and discussed how the player was killed in the hardcore world by a bunch of Endermen. As of this writing, the post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.