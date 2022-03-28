Minecraft player makes a monster head in-game

Redditors can share many different builds over on the r/Minecraft subreddit. These builds can range from calculators to castles and everything in between.

Redditor u/Cindakringe posted a photo of their build of a monster head, which made creative use of wool and dripstone to create an angry looking monster.

Redditors weighed in on their opinions about the brown monster.

Minecraft Redditor makes a monster head in-game

Upon seeing this creature, many Redditors commented on what they thought this creation was supposed to be. Some of them thought it was supposed to be an Alaskan Bull-Worm, while others thought it looked like something from Conker's Bad Fur Day.

Still, the consensus was that this creation got a lot of Redditors' imaginations flowing, which is a great accomplishment and part of the fun of builds.

Redditors discussed what kind of emotions this monster was going through

Some of the Redditors thought that maybe this monster was not the scariest. Others thought that the monster looked scared himself, or perhaps like it was going through some things.

The overall consensus was that the monster was too cute to be viewed as anything that would be considered scary.

The materials used were an interesting choice

Some of the Redditors questioned u/Cindakringe about why they used wool in the construction. The answer was simply that it was the first material that they found that matched the color scheme they were going for.

The creative use of dripstone as teeth, though, is something that is very creative and garnered many upvotes.

Some players wanted to build this monster in their own worlds

Some players were very interested in having the monster in their builds. Having a large monster head seems to be a good way to have a creepy type of build that can appeal to many different players.

Redditors told u/Cindakringe that they would use the build, and u/Cindakringe was more than happy to let them use it in their own worlds!

The r/Minecraft subreddit is a great place to get inspired

The r/Minecraft subreddit is a great source of inspiration. Sharing builds and tips is a great way to give back to the community, and for budding Minecrafters, it's a great way to learn. Players can take a build like this one posted by u/Cindakringe and tweak it to make it their own and post their own screenshots, thus adding even more inspiration to their own worlds in-game.

