Minecraft player opens the game on a smartwatch

Minecraft is available on almost every video game platform. From mobile phones to handheld consoles and even Linux computers, the title can run on many devices. Though Mojang's sandbox sensation does not have any support for wearable devices, it has bizarrely been seen on a watch.

A Redditor ('u/Exotic_Square935') recently shared a few pictures of Minecraft Pocket Edition on a watch. Their post featured several images proving that a new in-game world was being created.

Since the watch's screen is so small, everything looks tiny. The hotbar and XP bar are barely visible from a distance, while the navigation buttons in the HUD are just big enough for players to control the in-game character.

Though the device looks like Apple's Watch Ultra, this is not confirmed by the original poster. Moreover, there are several clones of the watch that can run Android or WearOS and can run the Pocket Edition of the game easily.

Redditors react to Minecraft being played on a watch

Not a lot of people have seen Minecraft running on a watch, so u/Exotic_Square935's post instantly went viral. Within a day, it received more than 4000 upvotes and several comments.

One Redditor wondered how difficult it would be to beat the title on a watch because of the small screen.

As soon as the challenge was imagined, several other users commented that only one man could have beaten the game on the wearable: Technoblade. They remembered the late Minecraft content creator because he had previously beaten the game on a computer with nothing but a steering wheel.

A few people also discussed how Minecraft has become like Doom, another game that players have ported to every electronic device imaginable.

People humorously commented on how the watch edition of the title can be called 'Carpal Tunnel.' Others stated how the game is a good reason to finally buy the Apple Watch Ultra, even though the featured device might be some other watch altogether.

A few Redditors discussed how the watch was able to run the sandbox title. One of them speculated that the device could be a clone of the Apple Watch Ultra, which runs Android.

Another user linked an entire YouTube video showcasing how the game can run on Google's WearOS.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors were fascinated to see Pocket Edition running on a watch. u/Exotic_Square935's post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.