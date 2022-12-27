Minecraft player recreates the End dimension with new mobs, biomes, and structures 

The End is a dimension that many Minecraft players know all too well, as it's often considered the final destination of Survival Mode. However, some players have taken it upon themselves to redesign the otherworldly dimension, improving its appearance and features.

On December 26, 2022, a player by the name of u/Most-Satisfaction439 shared their own reimagining of the End in a post on the r/Minecraft subreddit. Complete with new terrain, structures, blocks, and mobs, this re-envisioning considerably expanded on the domain normally inhabited by endermen and the ender dragon. The End shown in the video looks vastly different from the dimension in the vanilla build of the game.

As one might expect, players from the Minecraft subreddit heaped praise on u/Most-Satisfaction439's remarkable re-imagining.

Minecraft community reacts to Redditor's new End dimension

A new eerie biome in a reimagined End dimension (Image via Most-Satisfaction439/Reddit)

Minecraft players on the subreddit were quite impressed with the changes in u/Most-Satisfaction439's End dimension. Some players even remarked that this modification was a major improvement over the changes to the End made by the game's official developers. By any standards, that's a considerable amount of praise, to say the least.

The alien theme of this particular Minecraft re-envisioning drew plenty of comparisons to other games as well. Redditor u/ttvtryhard1675 compared the new-look End to the alien plane of existence known as Xen, which was featured in the Half-Life series and its remake Black Mesa. Considering the very unusual and eerie music, creatures, and surroundings, players agreed that the comparison was particularly apt.

In addition to the many new features implemented in this Minecraft mod, it appears that the user also made the Ender Dragon boss fight much more intense. Compared to the ten End Crystals protecting the dragon in the vanilla game, the fearsome beast is now flanked by at least 32 different crystals placed across the in-game environment. Players who have mastered the common tactics employed to defeat the boss in the vanilla version of the game will appreciate the fresh new experience and increased difficulty.

u/Most-Satisfaction439 has provided a download link so players can try out the mod. The download page provides additional information on the mod's revamped End dimension, four new biomes, two new ores, and a new boss known as the Divine Pioneer.

Those who have been looking for a new and appealing experience in the final location found in Survival Mode should consider downloading the mod. However, it's important to note that the mod is currently only available for version 1.16.5 of the game and requires the Forge modloader.

As such, players on Java Edition will likely need to create a separate installation for update 1.16.5 if they don't have one already. Fortunately, this can be easily accomplished through the in-game launcher and should only take a few moments to install, allowing players to quickly dive into the revised End dimension.

