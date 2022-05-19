Minecraft player recreates WALL-E's house

Minecraft users can create all sorts of unique builds. There really is no limit to the things that can be made, as, if they can imagine it, players can build it.

Recently, a Redditor named u/BigBEAN35 posted a few photos to the r/Minecraft subreddit. They excellently showcased their build of WALL-E's house (from the movie WALL-E) in amazing Minecraft format. There were six photos in total.

Throughout the photo gallery, viewers were treated to different angles of the build, which featured true-to-the-movie designs and a feeling of nostalgia from remembering a film from so long ago. Many Redditors who saw the photo were taken back to 2008 when the film was released.

Of course, they had to weigh in inside the comments section to sing their praises to u/BigBEAN35.

Redditor showcases WALL-E's house built inside Minecraft

Some gamers like to take things from their lives and add them to their Minecraft worlds. For many, WALL-E signified a special place in their hearts.

Not only was it a fantastic movie, but remembering it now, all these years later, takes some back to their childhood. These feelings are amplified by being able to live through that inside of their favorite game, Minecraft.

Nostalgia at all-time high in this Reddit thread

Players were treated to inside views as well (Image via u/BigBEAN35, Reddit)

When taking a peek inside the build, players can't help but feel like they are whisked into the movie. There are so many different details that u/BigBEAN35 managed to capture inside it.

Not only does the build work well for what it's trying to accomplish, but it works surprisingly well as a Survival build. It has so much storage and room for users to keep all their materials.

Some gamers had their own ideas for build

The inside was true to the film and features much storage (Image via u/BigBEAN35, Reddit)

Players who had seen and remembered the film had some ideas to help take it to the next level. Some suggested creating the Axium (the ship) from WALL-E. Others suggested adding EVA to the build so that it could feel more like the film.

Of course, u/BigBEAN35 was open to any and all suggestions given by the Redditors.

Users can download the world for themselves

Reddit is an amazing place for individuals to share their worlds and creations with others. Luckily for those interested in being a part of WALL-E's world, there is a download available.

Reddit user u/BigBEAN35 posted a link to a location where gamers can download the world for themself.

