Minecraft player shares a cursed way to use dried ghast blocks

A Minecraft player recently showed a hilarious and cursed way to use the new dried ghast block. This block was recently introduced by Mojang at the first Minecraft Live of 2025. It will soon be released in 2025 in the second game drop. The dried ghast can be used to spawn a ghastling, which eventually grows into a happy ghast players can ride and fly around.

However, the player used the dried ghast in a completely different and humorous way.

Cursed way to use dried ghast block shared by a Minecraft player

As mentioned before, the dried ghast is essentially a block found naturally generating near Nether fossils in Soul Sand Valley. Other than that, it can also be crafted using eight ghast tears and one bone block.

As of now, it acts as a regular block that can be placed anywhere and is not affected by gravity like sand or gravel.

Minecraft player u/Commercial_Taste_174 posted a short clip of them bridging using dried ghast blocks. Bridging is a popular technique in which players place blocks underneath them in quick succession and gradually move on those blocks. Hence, players essentially continue to create a bridge with blocks while moving on it simultaneously.

In this technique, players usually use planks, cobblestones, or other commonly available blocks. However, the redditor hilariously used a stack of dried ghast blocks to speedbridge in the air. Since the dried ghast is slightly smaller than full blocks, the user captioned that they are perfect for speedbridging.

Since these dried ghast blocks are meant to be grown into cute ghastlings, using them like this feels cursed but hilarious at the same time. The clip received over 5000 likes and several comments.

Primary use and purpose of dried ghast in Minecraft

Dried ghast is primarily used to grow happy ghasts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

For the unversed, the dried ghast is a new block meant to be used to primarily grow it into a ghastling. When a dried ghast is placed underwater, it takes about 20 minutes for it to change three states and eventually turn into a ghastling.

A ghastling is a baby ghast variant that will follow players and have a cute smile on its face. After 20 minutes, it will naturally turn into a happy ghast. Its growth process can be catalyzed by feeding it snowballs.

Once a happy ghast grows, players can place a harness on it to ride it in the air. Happy ghasts are quite slow, but they can be used in various ways.

