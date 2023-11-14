Minecraft player shares their impressive recreation of Skyrim in the game 

Minecraft players continue to show off their impressive builds years after the game's release, and some fans take things to the next level by recreating entire lands within the sandbox game. Such was the case of Redditor Fonta59, who, on November 12, 2023, shared a breathtaking map of the land of Skyrim from The Elder Scrolls series.

Although Fonta59 stated on their Planet Minecraft page that the map is still unfinished, a remarkable amount of work has been completed. Nearly every major city in the region, save for Markarth, has been lovingly recreated inside and out. Countless landmarks and towns/villages have also been built with immense detail.

Minecraft fans heap praise on Fonta59's Skyrim recreation

From Windhelm to Solitude and from Riften to Winterhold, this Skyrim map in Minecraft has an unfathomable amount of detail.

Fans took very clear notice of this and left a ton of positive feedback in the comments. Players were amazed that anybody could focus so much time and passion on a project and were equally as thankful that the map was available to download and play.

Many players who originally played the Skyrim DLC pack in Minecraft's Legacy Console Edition remarked that the map was a massive improvement. Compared to the downloadable content, it simply blew player expectations out of the water. Even though it isn't finished, it's hard not to be impressed with the map in its current state.

Players are blown away by Fonta59's Skyrim map (Image via Reddit)

Some players did point out that there were a few major portions of the fantasy region missing, particularly the Throat of the World, the tallest mountain in the entire continent of Tamriel. Fonta59 stated that due to Minecraft's height and build limitations within the engine, some concessions had to be made, and therefore, certain aspects couldn't be translated.

Even so, the map deserves a ton of credit for its focus on accuracy, using The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim as a point of reference. Even the various ruined strongholds and bandit camps scattered among the landscape were remade as close to their original counterparts as possible.

Commenters were awash with nostalgia as Skyrim's 12-year anniversary took place on November 11.

Fans reminisce about their Skyrim nostalgia (Image via Reddit)

Fans in the comments also hoped that some modder would come along and introduce a mod or modpack that could populate the map with the various creatures and characters that helped make Skyrim so memorable. Unfortunately, Fonta59 stated that they didn't have any background in modding. Perhaps the map will help inspire a few creators out there in the future.

Whatever the case, the sheer amount of dedication committed to a single map like this can't be discredited. It would be a shame for fans not to head to Fonta59's Planet Minecraft page and give it a download so all the work that went into it doesn't go to waste.