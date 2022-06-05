Minecraft player showcases astonishing lush cave wallpaper

Minecraft is known for its beautiful worlds and terrain that are generated routinely. Many players often use Minecraft to channel their creativity in massive builds and megabases that can take hours to build. However, some use Minecraft to inspire their creativity in other aspects, like digital and traditional art.

It can be easy to take the beauty of Minecraft for granted and gloss over it. After all, this is a video game. But one Minecraft Redditor chose to use this space as inspiration to create a beautiful art piece.

RADI0R on the Minecraft subreddit draws a 4k lush cave wallpaper

The inspiration

Unlike most posts in this ilk, RADI0R included the actual screenshot used as a reference for their drawing of the lush cave. This large open room is filled with moss, foliage, and glowing vines dangling from the ceiling.

The entrance to the cave is massive, with a thick pillar acting as significant structural support for a vast ovular opening. When combined with the cliff outside, the god rays from the shader and the soft glowing ambiance exude a mystical and isolated vibe.

The drawing

The drawing RADI0R posted (Image via u/RADI0R in r/minecraft)

The drawing takes some liberties in translating in-game features to canvas, such as the waterfall in the background breaking on some rocks before cascading down in multiple smaller streams. This is rather than the simple single water flow that it is in-game. Most of the art sticks to the style of the game and looks recognizable as a rendition of a lush cave.

There is also a slight change in perspective for the background, making the cave feel more level with the outside ground than in-game: more like a cave at the bottom of a rolling hill instead of a cave at the bottom of steep near-cliffs.

The drawing also features the god rays that shaders for Minecraft are known for adding, streaming into the cave entrance, adding a real sense of mystery and magic to the cave. That is compounded by the glowing moss and vines on the cave floor and ceiling.

The stone that makes up the cave walls also feels distinct from the stone in-game. Their blocky layers separate Minecraft caves. But the artistic rendition breaks up the stone's surface by making it appear as a layered stone using shadows.

This adds a significant bit of visual interest and allows for a more natural, almost sloped rock effect that many caves are known for and the rough and jagged rocks.

The response

The response from the community on Reddit is almost entirely supportive, with many ecstatic over the artwork.

A few asked for the seed for the world featuring the cave, and the artist was more than happy to supply it. They even requested the community for other suggestions to build.

There were also some jokes about how this beautiful cave drawing would inevitably inspire someone to build a lush cave in the game. It would create a perfect feedback loop, with the game inspiring a drawing that inspired a build in-game.

