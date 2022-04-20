There are all sorts of different contraptions that gamers can create in Minecraft. Players have designed calculators, a working version of Pokemon, and even some pretty effective automatic farms. A Reddit user named u/JaggermanJansen recently posted a video of their fully automated and industrialized automatic wood farm to the r/Minecraft subreddit. Much to the delight of its thousands of users.

Minecraft player showcases their automatic wood farm

One of the best things a player can do for themselves in order to gather large amounts of materials quickly is to create an automatic farm. Normally, these farms are not overly complicated to make. However, in the case of u/JaggermanJansen's automatic tree farm, it showcases a very highly complex farm to gather the wood. Redditors weighed in on the build inside the comments section and were generally left impressed by it.

Most Redditors were blown away at the complexity of the build

When viewing the video posted by u/JaggermanJansen, it's easy to see why these Redditors were so excited to see this build. The design employed on this automatic farm looks very industrial. It appears as if it's something that could appear inside a lumber mill, and the whole build has the feeling of walking around an actual factory that was designed inside of Minecraft.

Some Redditors made jokes that the build was extremely "overengineered"

When looking at the output produced by the build, some Redditors made light jokes about how over-engineered the build was to produce such a small amount of materials from the trees. Many Redditors stated that while it was certainly over-engineered, it was still an amazing build that was highly impressive and overall fun for the viewer to watch.

Many Redditors were so impressed that they asked for a tutorial or a download of the world

With such a complicated build, many players were asking for a tutorial so they could create this amazing machine in their own worlds. Unfortunately, u/JaggermanJansen stated that they did not have a tutorial for this build. However, players can try to gather some information about how this functions by watching the video.

Players also wondered about the breaking method of the wood

After seeing the entire process of harvesting the wood, some players were let down that they didn't see the process of the wood being broken down at the end. This led to some questions about how the wood was actually broken down. However, u/JaggermanJansen let the Redditors know that the method of breaking the wood was through TNT duping.

Reddit helps players achieve many great things as a community

When players such as u/JaggermanJansen come to Reddit to post their builds on r/Minecraft, it can help the community as a whole discover amazing builds and fantastic ideas. Sharing these worlds and ideas with the community is a fantastic way to inspire other players of Minecraft and help them create stunning builds for the future.

Edited by R. Elahi