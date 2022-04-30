Players of Minecraft have showcased all kinds of different farms and builds. From sprawling cities to majestic castles and even a working version of Pokemon, there is no limit to what players can do.

Recently, a Reddit user named u/Whizzo50 posted a video to the r/Minecraft subreddit, where they showcased a cross-dimensional sand farm build between the Overworld and The End.

Minecraft player showcases cross-dimensional sand farm

When the video starts, viewers are treated to a strange-looking contraption surrounding an End Portal inside the stronghold.

Soon, u/Whizzo50 enters the portal and is treated to sand blocks flying out of it and traveling down water into the hopper below, collecting loads of sand for them inside of neatly placed chests with shulker boxes inside. There is genuinely a lot of sand that is being generated.

Many Minecraft Redditors shared their love for this satisfying video

Not only was the video an impressive feat of engineering in farming lots of sand, but the video ended up being a perfect loop. This makes it even more satisfying as players can watch the video on loop to make sense of what is happening inside the sand farm.

Many Redditors weighed in on just how amazing they felt the video was and how truly impressive u/Whizzo50's build was.

u/Whizzo50 explained in detail what exactly was going on and how they did it

The video was quite confusing for many Redditors at first as they tried to make sense of what was happening in the video. However, u/Whizzo50 breaks it down to what is happening. He also explained why they needed to use half of the contraption in the Overworld and the other half in The End.

They made a special sand duplicator by keeping both worlds active at once.

Some Redditors questioned exactly why u/Whizzo50 needed so much sand

Besides the Star Wars jokes about sand, many Redditors asked why u/Whizzo50 needed so much sand for their world.

As u/Whizzo50 explained, however, they needed the extra sand to help drain an ocean to work on a build that was 260x260, which would require a lot of sand to drain a spot that big.

Some players wanted to see this happen again, but with dragon eggs

While the sand was certainly impressive, this method of farming should work with any block that is affected by gravity.

Because of this, many players wanted to see a build that showcased this. However, with dragon eggs instead of sand.

Perhaps there will be another build similar to this that can do just that in the future.

