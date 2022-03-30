Players of Minecraft who follow YouTube will know ilmango for the amazing farms they create on their channel. Some of these farms produce so much materials and items that players who have one of these in their possession would never run out.

On Reddit, user u/TzarDax posted a video to the r/Minecraft subreddit of ilmango's amethyst geode farm that showcased the incredible precision of the build.

Minecraft player showcases ilmango's geode farm on Reddit

Farming for items inside of Minecraft can take a lot of time in survival mode. Unlock in creative, where players can add any blocks they like to their inventory, gathering a lot of one type of item can take hours, even days, in some cases.

Farms, such as this one for amethyst geodes created by ilmango, can gather almost endless materials. Players on Reddit were blown away by the build.

Redditors were incredibly impressed with ilmango's build

It's easy to see why players were impressed with the mechanical genius exhibited in this amethyst shard farm.

The video showcases the build from an angle that shows all of the inner workings, moving one side at a time and removing the shards from the amethyst blocks without damaging anything. It's truly inspiring, and players made their appreciation known in the comments section.

Some players were confused why players would need so much amethyst shards

While there were certainly players who were rather impressed with the build, some were skeptical about why someone would go through so much trouble for amethyst shards. They were not convinced that players would need that many shards in any build. Still, some players corrected them because of their use in tinted glass, where players would need a lot of shards for crafting.

ilmango has a video showcasing this build and the usage of it

For players looking for a great tutorial on how they can build their amethyst shard farm, either inside a geode or elsewhere, ilmango has a wonderful tutorial. This video showcases how players can create a similar farm and gather enough shards for anything they may need. Ilmango also has many other videos on their channel that showcases other farms.

Players can learn so much about specialized builds from Reddit

Players can gather on r/Minecraft over on Reddit and share their builds and successes with the community. Questions can be asked and answered, and builds can be showcased and perfected. Learning about farms of this caliber, as well as seeing their usage depicted in a realistic scenario, can help players to understand Minecraft better and take their builds to the next level.

