Minecraft player speculates bizarre methods of using crab's claws

A Minecraft Redditor recently speculated about some outlandish methods by which players could use crab's claws, which is among the new mob vote candidates for 2023. Mojang recently announced the cute animal as the first mob that players can vote for before their annual live event. This mob will go against armadillos and penguins to be selected for the upcoming 1.21 update.

Mojang explained how a crab's claws can be used to place blocks much farther than is regularly possible. Hence, a Redditor by the name of "u/AbacateApple" posted several pictures showcasing bizarre methods of using the claw.

One of the methods was showing how claws can act as a scissor extension arm that can pull players to farther places so that they can place blocks.

Another picture showcased the claws having the ability to throw blocks to a location where they could then be placed automatically. This mechanism used the sonic boom using echo shards with the claws.

Lastly, the original poster even showed a way to stack claws on top of each other to help players reach higher places to place blocks.

Of course, all these were speculations since Mojang has not officially confirmed how exactly the crab's claws can be used.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's absurd speculations about crab's claws

Since crabs and mob votes are trending in the Minecraft community, many people flocked to the post and commented on it. They were amused to see these ideas to use claws in the original poster. Within a day, the post received over eight thousand upvotes and three hundred comments.

Many people discussed that even though these unique ideas for crab claws are great, Mojang will most likely not add these kinds of features to the mob.

The claw will likely be used by simply placing it in hands and allowing players to place blocks farther than usual. People also commented on how certain Minecraft clients allow players to place blocks farther than usual, but they could have these unique animations.

Comment byu/AbacateApple from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/AbacateApple from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/AbacateApple from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another Redditor speculated that the claw could also be similar to a rabbit's foot, which is used to create a potion that allows players to place blocks farther than usual.

That said, since this was a terrible idea, another user humorously replied not to give Mojang these ideas, as they could implement them if the crab won the mob vote.

Comment byu/AbacateApple from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/AbacateApple from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Apart from that, many were amused to see these kinds of outlandish concepts of using a crab's claws in Minecraft.

Comment byu/AbacateApple from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/AbacateApple from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, Minecraft Redditors were quite fascinated by these bizarre ideas of using a crab's claws but came to the unanimous conclusion that Mojang will simply not add these kinds of unique ways to use the item.

The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments as of this writing.