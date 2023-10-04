What is the main feature of crabs participating in the Minecraft 2023 mob vote?

Mojang has finally revealed the first candidate for the Minecraft 2023 mob vote competition. The new mob is a crab, as showcased in an introduction video. This means that Mojang will now quickly reveal all three mobs and leave it to the players to decide which of them will be added to the game. Crab is a great choice for a mob, but players must also learn what it offers.

Here is everything to know about crabs and how players can use the mob in Minecraft if it gets voted into the next major update.

Crab in Minecraft 2023 mob vote: What is its main feature and more

How to find and use crabs?

In the introduction video of the crab mob, Tiny Agnes, Jens, and Vu characters stumble upon a mangrove swamp where they find tiny crabs roaming around the biome. This, of course, indicates that players will be able to find these mobs in the new mangrove swamp biome if and when it gets released with the upcoming Minecraft update. They will most likely be hiding in the vines and tree logs.

Furthermore, Vu's character explained how the crabs have one giant claw, which randomly waves and moves as the mob walks. These primary claws of a crab are quite useful to players, as they will be able to place blocks much farther than usual if they obtain them. This is the major feature coming with crabs if the mob gets added to the game.

It is brilliant for builders, who constantly create massive structures manually and place thousands of blocks on a daily basis. They will now be able to interact with any block that is even four blocks away from them.

That said, Mojang has not told the community how the crab claws can be obtained or whether the new mob will be hostile, neutral, or passive, especially if we take a claw from it. These questions will be further answered if the crab wins and gets selected for the 1.21 update.

How to vote for the crab?

As mentioned previously by Mojang, the Minecraft 2023 mob vote competition will start at 1 pm EDT on October 13, 2023, and end at 1:15 pm EDT on October 15, 2023. Players will have two entire days (48 hours and 15 minutes, to be precise) to vote for crabs or any of the two new mobs.

The community will be able to vote in three ways: through a special Minecraft Bedrock Edition server, Mojang's official launcher, and their website.

Of course, users will have the most fun on the special server in Bedrock Edition, where many other players will flock and play certain custom-created minigames to keep them entertained.