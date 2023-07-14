Minecraft player uses camera command to add character switching from GTA 5

Despite being over a decade old, the Minecraft community has been one of the most active ones to date. Players from around the world continue to create incredible structures and contraptions within the game, and they often share their creations on the r/Minecraft subreddit. In a recent beta update for Bedrock Edition, the developers introduced new camera commands that enable players to change their in-game POV.

Taking advantage of this feature, a player has successfully recreated the character-switching transition seen in GTA 5.

Minecraft Bedrock player uses new camera commands to recreate GTA 5's camera transition effects

Rockstar Games' popular creation, GTA 5, features an iconic animation that occurs when the player switches characters. In this, the camera zooms out and moves vertically upwards, then shifts towards the other character, ultimately zooming in to provide a third-person view of the selected character.

Minecraft Redditor u/Leclowndu9315 posted a TikTok of a player who recreated the same animation in Bedrock Edition.

The clip demonstrates how the creator of the original TikTok effectively utilized multiple command blocks to achieve this transition. The addition of the new /camera command has made this transition possible.

How does the transition work?

Command blocks in the game (Image via Mojang)

By pressing a wooden button attached to a command block, a sequence of them is triggered. This resulted in a transition where the camera zoomed out vertically and moved towards the ocean, focusing on a boat, and finally zooming in on the player.

It appears that the command blocks not only controlled the camera angles for the transition but also teleported the player to a specific position on the boat where the transition ended.

This differs from GTA V, where the camera transition involves switching between characters. Some editing in the clip may have been done to achieve this seamless effect.

Reddit users react to GTA 5-like transition in Minecraft

Redditors were amazed by the smooth transition that was a flawless replica of what is seen in GTA 5. The OP comments about how adding the sound effect from GTA would make it perfect.

Reddit user u/-already--taken- made a comment highlighting the long loading time and interruption during the transition in GTA V, where the player is left in the cloud halfway through.

This comment resonated with many others, including the original poster (OP), who discussed how the choice of storage device can affect loading speeds. The comment gained significant attention, receiving over a thousand upvotes and becoming the most upvoted comment on the post.

In response to a sarcastic comment on Reddit about the game loading too quickly, another user sarcastically mocks the initial comment that the game had received an optimization update to improve loading times.