Minecraft players discuss the most forgotten features 

Minecraft has been in constant development for over a decade now, leading to countless in-game features being implemented. However, not every aspect continues to be popular or even remembered for that matter. This subject was broached on Reddit when the user NewRobloxPro asked fans to name features within the sandbox game that have long been forgotten.

As an example, NewRobloxPro brought up how players could ride pigs in Minecraft. However, other fans in the comments sounded off with their own forgotten features, and some were surprised that they had completely overlooked them.

Minecraft is an ever-evolving game, but plenty of players came forward with their answers to what some of the game's most obscure features are.

Minecraft Redditors discuss the game's most oft-forgotten implementations

Although NewRobloxPro used pig riding as their initial "forgotten feature" post, plenty of Minecraft players still remember how to ride these mobs. Some of the examples placed in the comments were much more obscure, surprising fans with just how much they had completely forgotten about them. Some of the features that were named include:

Spawner minecarts

Furnace minecarts and linking them together

Zombie horses

Removing dye in a cauldron

Old world type generation

Hostile mobs waking up players while they're asleep

Void fog

Hostile mobs climbing ladders

Dolphins leading players to ocean ruins after being fed

The Nether core reactor

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Moreover, fans discussed obscure features that aren't necessarily shared between Java and Bedrock Edition. Since the two editions exist with different code bases, they play somewhat differently in certain respects. Furthermore, the two have differences in features even though Mojang has worked to bring parity between them.

The same could be said for the original Pocket Edition before it became Minecraft Mobile, which now runs on the Bedrock codebase. In the original Pocket Edition, there were more than a few features and quirky gameplay aspects that were eventually obsoleted over the years. Similar aspects were also present in the Legacy Console Editions for Xbox 360/PS3.

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/NewRobloxPro from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Plenty of additional features have come and gone throughout the game's storied history. For example, many have likely forgotten about inclusions like the ability to rename items/blocks at an anvil, respawn anchors, tripwire hooks, rabbit stew, and more.

In summation, there may even be some aspects of the beloved sandbox game that almost every player has forgotten at this point. Mojang tried out plenty of experimental additions and features in the title's earlier days that are no longer supported or have been removed completely.

As the original post by NewRobloxPro continues to gather comments on the Minecraft subreddit, fans will likely share even more forgotten features. Only time will tell, but this sandbox title has a list of facets that have fallen out of favor in its decade-plus history, and many more may be forgotten in due time.