Minecraft players discuss why iron does not oxidize like copper blocks

Minecraft has all kinds of earth minerals like iron, diamond, copper, and more. Some are real, while others are fictional, like redstone and lapis lazuli. Copper is the newest of the bunch, and has the special property of oxidizing and changing color as time passes. In reality, iron also reacts with air and oxidizes. However, this does not occur in the game.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'BoomBoomStudios' posted a picture of iron blocks and iron ore blocks and asked why they do not oxidize in Minecraft. Of course, it was a valid question because, in reality, the element reacts to air and changes.

To think about it, the oxidizing feature for iron in the game can be unique as Mojang could add new uses of these blocks' oxidized variants. However, there is no particular reason why iron does not have this feature in the sandbox title.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's question of why iron blocks do not oxidize as copper blocks

Since this was a fascinating question and topic, this post became quite famous in Minecraft's subreddit. Within a day, it received more than nine thousand upvotes and over five hundred comments. People commented on all kinds of theories and even joked around.

Of course, one of the biggest reasons that many players commented is that it is a unique feature specifically for copper blocks, and that Minecraft as a game is not realistic, even if some features in it are. If Mojang starts changing or adding features that are true to real life, the title would look and feel drastically different than what it is.

People commented on several fictional activities, like only some blocks being affected by gravity or turtles having the ability to lay eggs but not chickens. There are certain activities and features that are simply fictional because the game is not completely based on reality.

Comment byu/BoomBoomStudios from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BoomBoomStudios from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BoomBoomStudios from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Some people also commented that there is and should not be any particular explanation as to why certain features are the way they are. One of the Redditors also commented that if these questions are being asked, then people should also ask how the player's in-game character is able to lug around so many items in their inventory and still fly and walk freely.

Comment byu/BoomBoomStudios from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BoomBoomStudios from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, most Minecraft Redditors shot down the question by stating that not all features in the game can be inspired by real life.

Mojang needed to add a unique feature to copper blocks; hence, they chose oxidation. Furthermore, iron is a much older item type with loads of useful features that will be disrupted if oxidation is added. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.