Minecraft players share their unpopular opinions about the sandbox game

Since Minecraft has millions of active users and even more who are simply fans of the game, there are loads of opinions thrown around on various social media platforms. Whether it is demanded from someone or simply a thought-about feature in the game, there are billions of opinions, both popular and unpopular. Recently, there were many who shared their unpopular opinions on Reddit.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/Crepe104' posted a simple question on Minecraft's official subreddit about the community's unpopular opinion of the game. Since then, the playerbase has been vocal with lots to say about the current state of the game, the future, and the features that are already in it. The post was flooded instantly.

Users share their unpopular opinions on Minecraft

Within just 19 hours, the post reached over 5,000 upvotes and over 2,000 comments. Loads of people flocked to it and left their own unpopular opinions, and some of them were even popular among many.

One of the topmost comments was about how it is okay to play Minecraft for a week and then not indulge in it for a whole year. People also discussed how many players blame the game for this behavior in the community, but that was not the case. One of the Redditors even mentioned Terraria, a 2D survival game that is quite addictive, more than the sandbox title.

Comment byu/Crepe104 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Crepe104 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Crepe104 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another Redditor opined that the Nether update for the game was the best simply because of the number of features Mojang added to it. It introduced loads of new mobs, new Nether biomes, and a Nether ore that yields a material that is stronger than diamonds.

Others also mentioned updates like Aquatic, Village and Pillage, and Nether, which were some of the best in their opinion. Judging by the number of upvotes on these comments, there were many that agreed with them.

Comment byu/Crepe104 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Crepe104 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

A few people also spoke about how Minecraft could greatly benefit if the vanilla version is integrated with some performance mods. Others also pointed out the amount of exploration mods offered and that the base game should also get more areas for it.

Comment byu/Crepe104 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Crepe104 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One of the famous unpopular opinions on the post, which many agreed to, was that fishing was one of the best ways to obtain food items and loot if it was not compared with automatic farms.

Comment byu/Crepe104 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Crepe104 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Lastly, many were inclined toward Mojang releasing a massive update with loads of mobs, biomes, blocks, items, and more rather than refining and adding layers to only a handful of features. They mentioned quantity over quality to be the base of an update.

Comment byu/Crepe104 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, there were a plethora of opinions being thrown around in the Minecraft subreddit. The post continues to gather hundreds of views, upvotes, and comments.