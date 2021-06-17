Minecraft Pride Celebration: All you need to know

As June 1st, 2021 marks the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Mojang is showing its support for the Minecraft community. "Pride," is a month that commemorates the Stonewall Riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. As a result, this month is full of support and recognition towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Mojang announced their Minecraft Pride Celebration today, June 16th, 2021. It doesn't seem to be a celebration that takes place in-game, but something that viewers can take part in outside Minecraft. The announcement boasts community-made pride builds, special skins, a tour of a pride-themed aspirational home and even a special episode of "Meet A Minecrafter," on the official Minecraft YouTube Channel.

What should we expect from Minecraft's Pride Celebration?

This Minecraft Pride Celebration stems more from community involvement on social media rather than the actual game itself. Those who are interested in participating and showing support should keep an eye on the official Minecraft Social Media Channels & Website.

This celebration will last throughout the summer, until August. Pride celebrations include a pride-themed spot the difference, mobs crafting their own special pride moments, tours of pride-themed homes and community-made builds, special skins and more.

There will be a special pride episode of "Meet A Minecrafter," on the official Minecraft YouTube Channel.

Members of Mojang Studios will also be introducing themselves and sharing their experiences of being a part of the LGBTQ+ Community on the official Minecraft Website.

Here's an excerpt from the official Minecraft Website, about this Minecraft Pride Celebration:

"If you follow our social channels, you’ll join us for a personal tour of a Pride-themed aspirational home, check out our beloved Dungeons mobs creating their own special Pride moment, and peel your parrot-peepers by spotting the differences in a Pride-themed Facebook post. You’ll find a special episode of Meet a Minecrafter over on our YouTube channel. Here on Minecraft.net, you will get to meet some of our Mojang Studios team members who will share their experiences."

"We’re also checking in with our amazing community, who have outdone themselves with some truly incredible Pride-themed builds. It’s not a party without total participation, so we’re also going to need your help with some special skins! We’ll be wrapping up our Pride celebration in August, but remember that you don’t need an official event to be proud of who you are every single day."

It's admirable that this celebration isn't captilazing on some new Minecraft rainbow re-skin feature but rather showcasing pride in the community and within the actual team that develops Minecraft.

Edited by Gautham Balaji