Minecraft Quick Play guide: Uses, features, and settings explored

Mojang recently added a new experimental Quick Play feature to the Minecraft launcher. Exclusive to the Java Edition of the game, it is extremely useful as it reduces the time taken to enter an in-game world. Though the developr has improved its launcher and added several features in recent history, the latest addition might be one of the best of them.

The Quick Play feature is still experimental, but it feels quite polished. Here is a quick guide to learn about how it works, what its uses are, and its settings.

Uses, features, and settings of the Quick Play feature in Minecraft launcher

What is the quick play feature?

The Quick Play column will show five recently accessed worlds in the launcher and allow Minecrafters to directly open it (Image via Sportskeeda)

First of all, you must understand the basics of this new experimental feature. It mainly allows you to jump directly into a recently opened world right from the launcher. It basically bypasses the main menu and instantly opens the world. It only works in 1.20 or newer versions of Java Edition.

Though it hardly takes a few seconds to open a world normally, Quick Play will definitely save some extra clicks and reduce hassle.

How do I enable the Quick Play feature?

The Quick Play feature can be activated from Minecraft launcher settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you want to try the latest feature for Java Edition, you first need to enable the experimental feature from the game launcher. Just head over to the settings page in the bottom left corner and scroll down to check the Quick Play feature.

Once it is activated, you must open the Java Edition like usual, enter the world, and then exit the game. After a while, the launcher will update, and the Quick Play feature will come into effect, showing the recently played world in the top right corner.

Uses, features, and other details about Quick Play feature

Players can configure the quick play column that appears at the top right corner of the Minecraft launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned above, quick play's main use is to open a recently closed world right from the Minecraft launcher.

It can store up to five previously opened worlds and allows you to open them with just one click. If any new world is opened after it, the sixth-oldest world that was opened will vanish from the Quick Play area.

Apart from that, you can only edit the Quick Play column by clicking on the three vertical dots in the top-right corner. A dialogue box will open, which will allow you to change the icon for each and every world, rearrange the world's order in the column, and pin a favorite world as well.