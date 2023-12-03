Minecraft recommended spec guide for Bedrock and Java Editions

Minecraft, a game celebrated for its boundless creativity and engaging gameplay, has captivated millions of players worldwide. Available in two primary editions — Bedrock and Java — Minecraft offers diverse experiences tailored to different platforms.

Each edition has specific system requirements to ensure a seamless gaming experience, whether building intricate structures, exploring vast landscapes, or engaging in adventures with friends.

Recommended specs for Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions

Understanding these requirements is essential for players looking to optimize their experience, ensuring the game runs smoothly on their chosen platform, be it a high-end gaming rig or a more modest setup.

In the following sections, we'll delve into the detailed system requirements for both Bedrock and Java Editions, highlighting the minimum and recommended configurations for various operating systems including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Bedrock Edition

Players should make sure they have a device with the specs listed below to play Bedrock Edition (Image via Fandom)

Windows 10/11

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics or AMD Radeon R5

Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 480

Storage: 1 GB available space

macOS

To play Bedrock on a Mac, the recommended approach is to install Windows via a virtual machine like Parallels, which is compatible with Intel Macs and Apple Silicon M1/M2/M3 Macs. The latest version, Parallels 18, simplifies the process by automatically downloading and installing Windows 11.

Linux

Bedrock Edition is officially supported on Ubuntu 22.04/20.04. It requires a 64-bit processor and at least 1 GB of RAM. While it's tailored for Ubuntu, other Linux distributions using systems for services can also run the game with minimal adjustments.

Minecraft Java Edition system requirements

Players should make sure they have a device that fits the below requirements to play Java Edition (Image via Fandom)

Windows, macOS, Linux

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 7 and up / macOS 10.12 Sierra / Linux

Processor: Intel Core i3-3210 or AMD A8-7600

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics 4000 or AMD Radeon R5 Series

Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 / macOS 10.14 Mojave / Linux

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD A10-7800

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 700 Series or AMD Radeon Rx 200 Series

Storage: 1 GB available space

Each section of these requirements is tailored to ensure players can enjoy Minecraft in its full glory, regardless of the platform. Whether you're a casual player or a hardcore enthusiast, these guidelines will help you prepare your system for an optimal experience.