Minecraft Redditor animates the annoying experience of spawning in ocean

In Minecraft, there are good spawns and bad spawns. Sometimes, players use a particular seed to ensure that they spawn in a world next to a village, stronghold, Woodland Mansion, or something else they're looking for. However, almost anything can happen if gamers use a random seed or just begin a new world.

One Minecraft Redditor, who presumably has experience with spawning in undesirable locations, animated the situation of spawning in the ocean to remind the community of how frustrating it is.

In the animation, which is admittedly brief, the character experiences a range of emotions that are triggered after spawning in the water. It also includes a hilarious meme referencing the Avatar: The Last Airbender phrase.

Instead of water, earth, fire, and air, it's just water over and over again, which is exactly what crafters who have the misfortune of finding themselves in this type of spawn end up seeing.

Minecraft player animates one of the worst things that can happen to players

With totally random world generation, the spawn location is also randomly selected. Players might spawn in the middle of a dense jungle forest or an island. They could also spawn in the middle of a village.

This can often lead to very frustrating spawns. For example, spawning in the middle of a desert with no structures in sight is disheartening. But perhaps the worst spawn is in the middle of the ocean, where it becomes very difficult to make any immediate progress.

Minecraft players who spawn in an ocean are off to a bad start. Unless there's an island nearby (and there usually isn't), they're going to have to swim for a long time to make it to land.

That also means they'll likely use up a lot of hunger and time just trying to get started. The early game is usually spent collecting resources and getting a bed, but players who spawn in an ocean will have to spend the time swimming to land.

An ocean spawn (Image via Minecraft Forum)

It's such a setback that most players probably don't even bother trying. They simply quit and start a new world with a better seed. Otherwise, they may end up having to spend a lot of time on fruitless endeavors.

It's an experience no Minecraft player wishes to have, but it's also one that most of them do. This stunning animation was well-received because it portrays a familiar situation in a comical light.

The game's community has a lot to say about the relatable post. The comments have mostly agreed with the post's message. Some Redditors simply enjoyed the clever animation:

Many others referenced the clever Avatar meme:

Another referenced a popular video game:

One player shared a harrowingly similar experience:

Sometimes, Minecraft can be really frustrating:

Given the sheer relatability and the stellar animation, the community definitely appreciated the post. It had over 900 upvotes at the time of writing.

